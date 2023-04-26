B. Riley Ranked Top Litigation Consulting and Forensic Accounting Firm By The National Law Journal's Best of 2023 Survey

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2023

Voted #1 in Litigation Consulting, Forensic Accounting, Litigation Dispute Categories Named #2 Expert Witness Provider

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: RILY), a diversified business advisory and financial services platform, today announced that B. Riley Advisory Services has been recognized as the top firm in several categories of The National Law Journal's Best of 2023 survey based on votes from clients and law firm professionals nationwide.

B. Riley ranked #1 End-to-End Litigation Consulting Firm, #1 in Forensic Accounting, #1 Intellectual Property Litigation Consulting, and #1 Litigation Dispute Advisory Services Consultant. Additionally, the company ranked #2 in the Expert Witness Provider category.

"This recognition further solidifies our position as an industry leader in forensic accounting and litigation consulting, and we are especially honored to receive this recognition from our peers in the legal community," said Ian Ratner Co-CEO of B. Riley Advisory Services. "As a core practice, our dedicated Forensic Accounting and Litigation Support team is proud to serve as a trusted advisor providing exceptional service to attorneys, law firms, corporations, financial institutions, government agencies and individuals facing complex business challenges."

Since its inception, B. Riley's Forensic Accounting and Litigation Support practice has established a strong track record serving as a trusted resource to some of the country's largest and most successful law firms on a range of critical business matters. The highly skilled team combines technical knowledge with rigorous, data-driven analyses, specializing in fraud investigations and managing dispute litigation concerning earnouts, damages, IP and valuations, and is often called upon to assist government agencies and various state municipal governments in civil regulatory investigative matters.

To learn more about B. Riley Advisory Services, visit www.brileyadvisoryservices.com.

About B. Riley Advisory Services
B. Riley Advisory Services is a leading provider of specialty business advisory services that works with law firms, lenders, private equity sponsors, and companies of all types on business challenges such as planning and executing a major acquisition or divestiture, pursuing a fraud investigation or corporate litigation, or managing through a business crisis or bankruptcy. The firm offers a unique mix of appraisal services including asset-based lending (ABL) valuations, restructuring and turnaround management, forensic accounting and litigation support, and transaction support services including due diligence and quality of earnings reviews.

About B. Riley Financial
B. Riley Financial is a diversified financial services platform that delivers tailored solutions to meet the strategic, operational, and capital needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley leverages cross-platform expertise to provide clients with full service, collaborative solutions at every stage of the business life cycle. Through its affiliated subsidiaries, B. Riley provides end-to-end financial services across investment banking, institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction, and liquidation services. B. Riley opportunistically invests to benefit its shareholders, and certain affiliates originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. B. Riley refers to B. Riley Financial, Inc. and/or one or more of its subsidiaries or affiliates. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

