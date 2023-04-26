SpartanNash Invests in Higher Education with Launch of Our Family® Scholarship Program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 26, 2023

Twenty-five $2,000 scholarships will be awarded to students who are making a difference in their communities; applications accepted until Aug. 31

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced its new Our Family® 2023 Scholarship Program to support students who are making a positive difference in their communities. Developed in 1904, Our Family is the flagship private label brand distributed exclusively by SpartanNash, and fans of the brand who live in one of the states served by the Company are eligible to apply for a financial award for undergraduate, graduate or vocational education.

"Rooted in the neighborhoods we serve, we are proud to recognize student leaders who are inspiring community engagement through volunteering or other acts of kindness," said SpartanNash Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Amy McClellan. "Supporting students in their academic journey while recognizing community contributions is perfectly aligned with our mission to deliver the ingredients for a better life."

Interested applicants can apply online for one of the $2,000 scholarships between May 1 and Aug. 31, 2023. Winners will be chosen based on multiple short essays showcasing community engagement through extracurricular activities, charity work or other good deeds. All 25 recipients will be announced on Nov. 1, 2023. Scholarships may be used toward higher education, including two- and four-year universities, trade schools or secondary education programs.

"Our Family shares in our purpose-driven mission to support communities across the country in becoming better places to live, play and grow," said independent grocery store owner and Our Family retailer Jason Nilssen. "This scholarship is an amazing opportunity to uplift people who share those same values and are working hard to serve their communities in meaningful ways."

For more information about the Our Family Scholarship, including additional application criteria, please visit www.ourfamilyfoods.com/scholarships.

About SpartanNash
SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 and growing. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 145 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash.com.

