Exelon Seeks Infrastructure Funding in Push to Lead Equitable Energy Transformation for Customers and Communities

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Exelon (Nasdaq: EXC) today marked a milestone in the company’s efforts leading the energy transformation, finalizing its applications to bring federal funds through the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) to the communities the company serves. The opportunities put forth through the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Smart Grid and Grid Resilience Grants will significantly improve grid resilience and readiness for clean energy infrastructure.

“As an energy company serving a diverse customer base, Exelon prioritizes equity in all its decisions, and it is encouraging having policies and regulation at the federal level reflect that importance,” said Calvin Butler, Exelon president and CEO. “Exelon already is investing $31 billion in capital over the next four years to benefit our customers. However, if these projects are chosen for federal funding, we can make even more meaningful progress creating equitable access to clean energy and clean transportation, improving resilience, and helping our more than 10 million customers make more informed energy decisions throughout dozens of under-resourced communities.”

IIJA is a once-in-a-generation $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure funding opportunity focused on building resilient infrastructure, accelerating an equitable, clean energy transition and creating good-paying jobs in communities. Exelon’s IIJA investment opportunities reflect the intersection of federal priorities, state objectives and Exelon’s commitment to ensure a clean energy future is accessible to all communities.

More specifically, proposed projects include a community innovation hub, battery-backed community microgrids, deployment of smart meters and improving grid resilience in under-resourced communities. Communities that would benefit from the projects include Baltimore and nearby suburbs, Chicago and Northern Illinois, the Greater Philadelphia region, parts of Delaware and New Jersey, and Washington, D.C.

As part of IIJA, the DOE is administering billions in funding to enhance grid flexibility and power system resiliency against growing threats. Exelon’s project portfolio will help the company continue its leadership in the energy transition by delivering clean, reliable and affordable energy to all customers, committing to economywide decarbonization, and engaging and investing in the communities it serves.

Specific potential benefits include:

  • Partnering with over 100 communities and community-based organizations, many of which are under-resourced, to deliver grid resilience and grid readiness benefits and advance diversity and quality jobs in our communities
  • Working with over 25 universities and educational institutions to advance workforce development and other clean energy-related programs and initiatives
  • Creating more than 7,800 potential jobs in the communities in which Exelon serves

These projects have the potential to create opportunities across the value chain and ensure an equitable and sustainable energy future, specifically in areas historically subject to disproportionate economic burden and negative effects of climate change. In addition, these projects would further Exelon’s goal to decarbonize industry and reduce air pollution throughout its communities.

About Exelon

%3Ci%3EExelon%3C%2Fi%3E (Nasdaq: EXC) is a Fortune 200 company and the nation’s largest energy delivery company, serving more than 10 million customers through six fully regulated transmission and distribution utilities — Atlantic City Electric (ACE), Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE), Commonwealth Edison (ComEd), Delmarva Power & Light (DPL), PECO Energy Company (PECO), and Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco). More than 18,000 Exelon employees dedicate their time and expertise to powering a cleaner and brighter future for our customers and communities through reliable, affordable and efficient energy delivery, workforce development, equity, economic development and volunteerism. Follow Exelon on Twitter %3Ci%3E%40Exelon%3C%2Fi%3E.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230426005829r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230426005829/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.