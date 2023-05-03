Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Stock Investigation: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors it is Investigating Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC

SAN DIEGO, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ( PSNY) to determine whether certain Polestar officers and directors violated securities laws and breached fiduciary duties to shareholders by engaging in a conflicted SPAC process. In June 2022, special purpose acquisition company Gores Guggenheim Inc. completed the acquisition of Polestar, which began trading as PSNY on June 24, 2022. On the first day of trading, Polestar shares reached $13.00 per share. Today, the shares trade around $3.50 per share.

What Now: Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC shareholders have legal options. If you own shares of Polestar or have incurred a significant loss in the stock, contact us for more information about your rights.

Contact us to learn more:

Aaron Dumas
(800) 350-6003
[email protected]
