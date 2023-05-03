Cadence and Vidya & Child Partner for Education

Author's Avatar
29 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / Cadence Design Systems:

Giving back to communities is a core part of Cadence's history and culture. We have several Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs, including in education, all of which are creating a positive impact in society. We are committed to providing underprivileged students with an equal chance of success in this competitive world through access to education.

We are delighted to mark a new milestone in our journey with the inauguration of the Vidya & Child School for underprivileged children in Khoda village, near New Delhi. We have been working closely with Vidya & Child, providing both financial and advisory support to build this school. The school provides a nurturing learning environment for over 300 students, from nursery to eighth standard, after which they are enrolled in mainstream schools in the locality. The school also offers after-school educational support and extra-curricular activities to the students even after they join their mainstream schools.

Cadence India leadership, along with teachers, staff, students, parents of Vidya & Child, and others, recently gathered for a launch event to inaugurate the newly constructed school building.

The event started with the traditional lighting of the lamp, followed by a prayer recited by the students of the school. After this, a few alumni of the school were invited to share their experiences and learnings and how the school has shaped them to be the person they are today. This was followed by talks by Supriya Akhaury, founder of Vidya & Child, and Jaswinder Ahuja, corporate vice president, and Cadence India managing director.

The school features modern and environmentally-friendly amenities, including rainwater harvesting, solar-powered energy panels, a dedicated computer lab, and a STEM lab. A lot of thought, planning, and brainstorming has gone into conceptualizing and designing the building with a vision of creating a meaningful facility conducive to teaching and learning.

Cadence is committed to enabling education for underserved communities. Our partnership with Vidya & Child in building the Khoda school is an important milestone in the journey, along with the Cadence Scholarship Program, several other projects with Vidya & Child, and many other projects.

1c97e0d7-f903-4085-9a6d-b43c7bc03666.jpg

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cadence Design Systems on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Cadence Design Systems
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cadence-design-systems
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Cadence Design Systems



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/751419/Cadence-and-Vidya-Child-Partner-for-Education

img.ashx?id=751419

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.