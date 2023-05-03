William Blair Commentary: Will Stress at the Banks Upend the Fed's Balancing Act?

By Olga Bitel and Hugo Scott-Gall

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • The two policies—raising the fed funds rate while expanding the Fed’s balance sheet—are running counter to each other.
  • It is perfectly possible to have an expanding balance sheet and very weak inflation.
Article's Main Image

Olga and Hugo explore how the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) can address recent weakness in the banking system without giving up its commitment to reduce inflationary pressures.

Hugo: Olga, nice to be going for a walk again. The last 18 months of investing have been dominated by unease about inflation and what it means for the sensitivity of bond prices to interest-rate changes.

I don’t know if we can call it a banking crisis, but clearly there’s recently been a shift in the U.S. banking system. What does that mean for inflation? One of the primary goals of the banking system is the provision of credit. Is that now impaired? And if credit is impaired, does that imply lower economic growth, which then implies lower inflation?

It seems to me that if you repair the banking system too energetically, you remove risk from the economy, and therefore you don’t change the inflation outlook. I don’t know if these conclusions are too dramatic.

Olga: Hugo, you’ve summarized precisely what the Fed is currently preoccupied with. On the one hand, the challenge is to elevate and maintain policy rates so that we move into an era of positive real interest rates. On the other hand, while the Fed has moved quite aggressively since 2022 to shrink its balance sheet, that move has been reversed following the stress that we saw in the banking sector in March.

The two policies—raising the fed funds rate while expanding the Fed’s balance sheet—are running counter to each other. Raising rates restricts the availability of credit and therefore stimulus to the economy, reducing aggregate demand. This policy will reduce inflationary pressures. That’s the only lever that the Fed has to effect changes in inflation in the short term. Growing the balance sheet by providing more deposits to the banks works in the opposite direction, by enabling more money and therefore more credit to flow into the economy.

The Fed finds itself in this unfortunate situation because very, very aggressive rate rises without altering a medium- to long-term inflation/growth trade-off has meant that the yield curve has become really inverted. During a protracted period of an inverted yield curve, the spread between returns on the assets and on the liabilities is shrinking, and this is creating stress for the banks.

For this reason, we expect the Fed to walk a tightrope, providing as much money as the banking system needs while increasing or maintaining the price of credit that the system is extending to its customers. Over time, the Fed aims to reduce the inflationary pressure from excessive demand in the economy.

Hugo: In the era since the Great Financial Crisis, the Fed expanding its balance sheet has been positive for asset prices. So is the Fed undermining its efforts to fight inflation by taking stress off the banks?

Olga: Not necessarily. During the past decade, we saw a period of very low and even negative real rates, along with aggressive balance-sheet expansion and appreciation of asset prices. At the same time, we saw very anemic economic growth and inflation, not just in the United States but globally. The expansion of the Fed’s balance sheet and a sharp appreciation of asset prices can go hand in hand with very weak inflation.

This brings me to the point that you and I have been making for quite some time: Inflation is usually a function of things other than the availability of money in the banking system. It is about aggregate demand growth. It is about income growth at lower cohorts of the wage distribution. It is about skills, logistics, transport, competition—things that are very relevant to the economy but that have nothing to do with the Fed’s balance sheet.

So it is perfectly possible, since we observed it in the last decade, to have an expanding balance sheet and very weak inflation.

Hugo: When the Fed expands its balance sheet, is that usually positive for risk assets?

Olga: Unambiguously, yes. This is one of the reasons why, in the weeks following the initial stress in the banking system, when we saw that the Fed had moved to increase its balance sheet, we lowered the risk of recession back to where we had it at the beginning of the year.

Hugo: The stress in the banking system is clearly linked to the shape of the yield curve, but there also has been a loss of trust. It is likely that the move from bank deposits to money-market funds has been pretty considerable. Do you expect the deposit flight that we’ve seen to continue?

Olga: Well, as long as the yield curve remains inverted, we’re going to have this pressure. But over time, once the yield curve resumes its upward shape, that pressure on banks can go away. When it does, my best guess is that the Fed will start to think about shrinking its balance sheet again.

Olga Bitel, partner, is a global strategist on William Blair’s global equity team.

Hugo ScottGall, partner, is a portfolio manager and co-director of research on William Blair’s global equity team.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.