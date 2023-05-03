Fossil Group, Inc. Announces Date for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

RICHARDSON, Texas, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fossil Group, Inc. ( FOSL) announced today that it will report financial results for the first quarter 2023 after market close on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, followed by a conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day. The call can be accessed live on the Company’s investor relations website at www.fossilgroup.com/investors and will also be archived for replay.

The Company also announced that members of Fossil Group’s management will be participating in the Wolfe Research Virtual Global Consumer Conference on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

About Fossil Group, Inc.

Fossil Group, Inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. Under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts and sunglasses. We are committed to delivering the best in design and innovation across our owned brands, Fossil, Michele, Relic, Skagen and Zodiac, and licensed brands, Armani Exchange, Diesel, DKNY, Emporio Armani, kate spade new york, Michael Kors and Tory Burch. We bring each brand story to life through an extensive distribution network across numerous geographies, categories, and channels. Certain press release and SEC filing information concerning the Company is also available at www.fossilgroup.com.

