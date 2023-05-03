SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. ( RAPT), a clinical-stage, immunology-based therapeutics company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in inflammatory diseases and oncology, today announced it will present a poster on FLX475, its lead oncology drug candidate, at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting taking place June 2-6, 2023 at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, IL.



Presentation details:



Title: Clinical and Biological Activity of FLX475, an Oral CCR4 Antagonist, in Advanced Cancer Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy Session Date and Time: Saturday, June 3, 2023; 8:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. ET Abstract Number: 2625

The abstract will be released on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET on meetings.asco.org.

About RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.

RAPT Therapeutics is a clinical stage immunology-based therapeutics company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in inflammatory diseases and oncology. Utilizing its proprietary discovery and development engine, the company is developing highly selective small molecules designed to modulate the critical immune drivers underlying these diseases. RAPT has discovered and advanced two unique drug candidates, RPT193 and FLX475, each targeting C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4), for the treatment of inflammation and cancer, respectively. The company is also pursuing a range of targets that are in the discovery stage of development.

