Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO), a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants, today announced that it will report its first quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

In conjunction with this announcement, Olo will host a conference call Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and financial guidance. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the “Investor Relations” website at investors.olo.com, and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

About Olo

Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) is a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants that enables hospitality at every guest touchpoint. Millions of orders per day run on Olo’s on-demand commerce engine, providing restaurants a single source to understand and serve every guest from every channel, whether direct or third-party. With integrations to over 300 technology partners, Olo customers can build personalized guest experiences in and outside of their four walls, utilizing one of the largest and most flexible restaurant tech ecosystems on the market. Over 600 restaurant brands trust Olo to grow their digital sales, do more with less, and make every guest feel like a regular. Learn more at olo.com.

