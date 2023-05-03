Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (“Fiesta” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FRGI), parent company of the Pollo Tropical® fast-casual restaurant brand, today announced that it will host a conference call to review first quarter 2023 results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 4:30 P.M. ET. A press release containing first quarter 2023 results will be issued after market close that same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 412-542-4158 which will be answered by an operator or by clicking Call me™: Link. The passcode is 4172178. The conference call should be accessed at least 10 minutes prior to its scheduled start.

A replay will be available after the call until Wednesday, May 17, 2023 and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671. The passcode is 10176555.

The conference call will also be webcast live and archived on the corporate website at www.frgi.com, under the “Investor Relations” section.

EF Hutton Global Conference Participation

The Company will be hosting meetings with institutional investors at the EF Hutton Global Conference on Thursday, May 11, 2023, which is being held at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. Please contact your EF Hutton salesperson to request a meeting.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. owns, operates and franchises the Pollo Tropical® fast-casual restaurant brand. The brand features fresh-made cooking, offering distinct and unique flavors with broad appeal at a compelling value through dine-in service, drive-thru service and catering. For more information about Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., visit the corporate website at www.frgi.com. For more information about Pollo Tropical, visit the restaurant brand website at www.pollotropical.com.

