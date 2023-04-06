SOLANA BEACH, Calif. and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. ( EFTR), a leader in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors (“STRIs”) for the treatment of cancer, today announced a poster highlighting results from Phase 2 expansion cohorts of a Phase 1/2 dose escalation and expansion trial with zotatifin in patients with ER+ Metastatic Breast Cancer has been selected for presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (“ASCO”) 2023 Annual Meeting. Following the presentation, eFFECTOR will host a conference call to discuss the data.



The ASCO website indicates that abstracts will be released on May 25, 2023 at 5:00 pm ET and that companies may disclose the full data to be presented at the conference at this time, which eFFECTOR plans to do.

2023 ASCO Annual Meeting

Abstract Title: Phase 1/2 Dose Expansion Study Evaluating First-In-Class eIF4A Inhibitor Zotatifin in Patients with ER+ Metastatic Breast Cancer

Abstract Number: 1080

Session date and time: 6/4/2023, 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM CT

Presenter: Dr. Ezra Rosen

Conference Call Information

eFFECTOR will be hosting a webcast investor event during the ASCO 2023 Annual Meeting to discuss the results of the clinical trial and further development of zotatifin. Further details of the webcast investor event will be available closer to the event.

Registration for the conference call will be accessible through the investors section of eFFECTOR’s website using the following link: https://investors.effector.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

eFFECTOR is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of a new class of oncology drugs referred to as STRIs. eFFECTOR’s STRI product candidates target the eIF4F complex and its activating kinase, mitogen-activated protein kinase interacting kinase (MNK). The eIF4F complex is a central node where two of the most frequently mutated signaling pathways in cancer, the PI3K-AKT and RAS-MEK pathways, converge to activate the translation of select mRNA into proteins that are frequent culprits in key disease-driving processes. Each of eFFECTOR’s product candidates is designed to act on a single protein that drives the expression of a network of functionally related proteins, including oncoproteins and immunosuppressive proteins in T cells, that together control tumor growth, survival and immune evasion. eFFECTOR’s lead product candidate, tomivosertib, is a MNK inhibitor currently being evaluated in KICKSTART, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b trial of tomivosertib in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Zotatifin, eFFECTOR’s inhibitor of eIF4A, is currently being evaluated in Phase 2a expansion cohorts in certain biomarker-positive solid tumors, including ER+ breast cancer and KRAS-mutant NSCLC. eFFECTOR has a global collaboration with Pfizer to develop inhibitors of a third target, eIF4E.

