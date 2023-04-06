eFFECTOR to Present Updated Clinical Data from Phase 2 Expansion Cohorts for Zotatifin in Patients with ER+ Metastatic Breast Cancer at ASCO 2023 Annual Meeting

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

eFFECTOR to host conference call following ASCO presentation

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. ( EFTR), a leader in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors (“STRIs”) for the treatment of cancer, today announced a poster highlighting results from Phase 2 expansion cohorts of a Phase 1/2 dose escalation and expansion trial with zotatifin in patients with ER+ Metastatic Breast Cancer has been selected for presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (“ASCO”) 2023 Annual Meeting. Following the presentation, eFFECTOR will host a conference call to discuss the data.

The ASCO website indicates that abstracts will be released on May 25, 2023 at 5:00 pm ET and that companies may disclose the full data to be presented at the conference at this time, which eFFECTOR plans to do.

2023 ASCO Annual Meeting

Abstract Title: Phase 1/2 Dose Expansion Study Evaluating First-In-Class eIF4A Inhibitor Zotatifin in Patients with ER+ Metastatic Breast Cancer
Abstract Number: 1080
Session date and time: 6/4/2023, 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM CT
Presenter: Dr. Ezra Rosen

Conference Call Information

eFFECTOR will be hosting a webcast investor event during the ASCO 2023 Annual Meeting to discuss the results of the clinical trial and further development of zotatifin. Further details of the webcast investor event will be available closer to the event.

Registration for the conference call will be accessible through the investors section of eFFECTOR’s website using the following link: https://investors.effector.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

eFFECTOR is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of a new class of oncology drugs referred to as STRIs. eFFECTOR’s STRI product candidates target the eIF4F complex and its activating kinase, mitogen-activated protein kinase interacting kinase (MNK). The eIF4F complex is a central node where two of the most frequently mutated signaling pathways in cancer, the PI3K-AKT and RAS-MEK pathways, converge to activate the translation of select mRNA into proteins that are frequent culprits in key disease-driving processes. Each of eFFECTOR’s product candidates is designed to act on a single protein that drives the expression of a network of functionally related proteins, including oncoproteins and immunosuppressive proteins in T cells, that together control tumor growth, survival and immune evasion. eFFECTOR’s lead product candidate, tomivosertib, is a MNK inhibitor currently being evaluated in KICKSTART, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b trial of tomivosertib in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Zotatifin, eFFECTOR’s inhibitor of eIF4A, is currently being evaluated in Phase 2a expansion cohorts in certain biomarker-positive solid tumors, including ER+ breast cancer and KRAS-mutant NSCLC. eFFECTOR has a global collaboration with Pfizer to develop inhibitors of a third target, eIF4E.

Contacts:

Investors:Media:
Christopher M. Calabrese
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
917-680-5608
[email protected]
Kevin Gardner
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
617-283-2856
[email protected]		Mike Tattory
Account Supervisor
LifeSci Communications
609-802-6265
[email protected]
ti?nf=ODgyNjM1NSM1NTU5MTc1IzIwODI1MTE=
eFFECTOR-Therapeutics-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.