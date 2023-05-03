Beyond Meat® to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 10, 2023

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. ( BYND) (“Beyond Meat” or “the Company”), a leader in plant-based meat, announced today it will report financial results for the first quarter ended April 1, 2023 on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 after market close.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern, 2:00 p.m. Pacific. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 412-902-4255 which will be answered by an operator or by clicking the Call me™ weblink and entering the Call me™ Passcode = 0721233.

There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.beyondmeat.com. The webcast will also be archived.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. ( BYND) is a leading plant-based meat company offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats made from simple ingredients without GMOs, no added hormones or antibiotics, and 0 mg of cholesterol per serving. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat’s brand promise, Eat What You Love®, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. As of December 2022, Beyond Meat branded products were available at approximately 190,000 retail and foodservice outlets in over 80 countries worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

Contacts

Media:

Shira Zackai

[email protected]

Investors:

Raphael Gross

[email protected]

