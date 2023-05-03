RxSight, Inc. to Present at the Bank of America Healthcare Conference

April 26, 2023
ALISO VIEJO, Calif., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ( RXST) – RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery, today announced plans to participate in the upcoming Bank of America Healthcare Conference.

RxSight’s management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 3:55 p.m. Pacific Time / 6:55 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation at: https://investors.rxsight.com/.

About RxSight, Inc.

RxSight, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company dedicated to improving the vision of patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight® Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens® (LAL®), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD™) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that can be adjusted after surgery enabling doctors to customize and deliver high-quality of vision to patients after cataract surgery. Additional information about RxSight can be found at www.rxsight.com.

Company Contact:
Shelley Thunen
RxSight, Inc.
949-521-7830
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
[email protected]

