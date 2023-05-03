SALT LAKE CITY, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc., ( MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, will hold its first quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday May 3, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The company’s quarterly earnings will be released the same day after the market closes.



During the call, Myriad management will provide a financial overview and business update of the company’s performance for the period ending March 31, 2023.

Conference Call and Webcast

The dial-in number for domestic callers is 1-800-582-4086. International callers may dial 1-212-231-2905. All callers will be asked to reference reservation number 22026701. An archived replay of the call will be available for seven days by dialing 1-800-633-8284 and entering the reservation number above. The conference call and slide presentation will be available through a live webcast at www.myriad.com.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.