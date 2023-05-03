Diversified+Healthcare+Trust+%28Nasdaq%3A+DHC%29 today announced that it will now host a conference call on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, with President and Chief Executive Officer Jennifer+Francis and Chief Financial Officer Richard+Siedel discussing first quarter results. As previously announced, it will issue a press release containing its first quarter 2023 financial results after the Nasdaq closes on Monday, May 8, 2023.

The conference call telephone number is (877) 329-4297. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 317-5435. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. To hear the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 3995744.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode on the company’s website, which is located at www.dhcreit.com. Participants wanting to access the webcast should visit the company’s website about five minutes before the call. The archived webcast will be available for replay on the company’s website after the call.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of December 31, 2022, DHC’s approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 379 properties in 36 states and Washington, D.C., occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units. DHC is managed by The+RMR+Group+%28Nasdaq%3A+RMR%29, a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with more than $37 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022 and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. To learn more about DHC, visit+www.dhcreit.com.

