Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Date for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Webcast

Peakstone Realty Trust(“Peakstone” or the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties, announced it will release its first quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Peakstone will host a webcast to present the results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

To listen to the webcast, please visit the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.pkst.com at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time to register and install any necessary software. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the initial presentation.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust is an internally managed, NYSE-listed real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations. As of March 31, 2023, Peakstone’s portfolio consists of 19 million square feet across 24 states in primarily high growth, strategic coastal and sunbelt markets.

Additional information is available at www.pkst.com.

