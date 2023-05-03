ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANI or the Company) (Nasdaq: ANIP) today announced that Nikhil Lalwani, Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Carey, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference at the NASDAQ Headquarters in New York City as follows:

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 p.m. ET Webcast: Click+Here

The webcast will be accessible on demand beginning on May 3, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. ET and archived for 90 days thereafter, via the Company’s website at www.anipharmaceuticals.com, under the Investors section under Events and Presentations.

About ANI

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified bio-pharmaceutical company serving patients in need by developing, manufacturing, and marketing high quality branded and generic prescription pharmaceutical products, including for diseases with high unmet medical need. Our team is focused on delivering sustainable growth by building a successful Purified Cortrophin® Gel franchise, strengthening our generics business with enhanced development capability, innovation in established brands and leveraging our North American manufacturing capabilities. For more information, please visit our website www.anipharmaceuticals.com.

