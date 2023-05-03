SAN DIEGO, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erasca, Inc. ( ERAS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced the company will present two poster presentations at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place June 2-6, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois.



Abstract 3557- Preliminary results from ERAS-007 plus encorafenib and cetuximab (EC) in patients (pts) with metastatic BRAF V600E mutated colorectal cancer (CRC) in HERKULES-3 study: A phase 1b/2 study of agents targeting the mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) pathway in pts with advanced gastrointestinal malignancies (GI cancers)



Date/Time: Monday, June 5, 2023, 8:00 AM-11:00 AM CST

Session: Gastrointestinal Cancer—Colorectal and Anal

Presenter: Dr. Michael Sangmin Lee, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Location: McCormick Place Convention Center, Exhibit Hall/Hall A, Poster Board 257

Abstract 3558- Preliminary results from ERAS-007 plus palbociclib (palbo) in patients (pts) with KRAS/NRAS mutant (m) colorectal cancer (CRC) or KRASm pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) in HERKULES-3 study: A phase 1b/2 study of agents targeting the mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) pathway in pts with advanced gastrointestinal malignancies (GI cancers)



Date/Time: Monday, June 5, 2023, 8:00 AM-11:00 AM CST

Session: Gastrointestinal Cancer—Colorectal and Anal

Presenter: Dr. Susanna Varkey Ulahannan, University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center

Location: McCormick Place Convention Center, Exhibit Hall/Hall A, Poster Board 258

About Erasca

At Erasca, our name is our mission: To erase cancer. We are a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Our company was co-founded by leading pioneers in precision oncology and RAS targeting to create novel therapies and combination regimens designed to comprehensively shut down the RAS/MAPK pathway for the treatment of cancer. We have assembled what we believe to be the deepest RAS/MAPK pathway-focused pipeline in the industry. We believe our team’s capabilities and experience, further guided by our scientific advisory board which includes the world’s leading experts in the RAS/MAPK pathway, uniquely position us to achieve our bold mission of erasing cancer.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Erasca cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and include, but are not limited to: our expectations regarding the potential therapeutic benefits of our product candidates, including ERAS-007. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: our approach to the discovery and development of product candidates based on our singular focus on shutting down the RAS/MAPK pathway, a novel and unproven approach; potential delays in the commencement, enrollment, and completion of clinical trials and preclinical studies; our dependence on third parties in connection with manufacturing, research, and preclinical and clinical testing; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate efficacy of our product candidates that may limit their development, regulatory approval, and/or commercialization, or may result in recalls or product liability claims; unfavorable results from preclinical studies or clinical trials; results from preclinical studies or early clinical trials not necessarily being predictive of future results; the inability to realize any benefits from our current licenses, collaborations, and acquisitions and any future licenses, collaborations, or acquisitions, and our ability to fulfill our obligations under such arrangements; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our product candidates and maintain our rights under intellectual property licenses; our ability to fund our operating plans with our current cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities; our ability to maintain undisrupted business operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and global geopolitical events, such as the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine; unstable market and economic conditions having serious adverse consequences on our business, financial condition and stock price; and other risks described in our prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2022, and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



