Aspen Aerogels to Participate in May Investor Conferences

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., April 26, 2023

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) ("Aspen" or the "Company"), a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the following investor events in May: (i) the 8th Annual Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference, (ii) the Seaport Growth Discovery Conference and (iii) the 23rd Annual B. Riley Institutional Investor Conference. The presentation materials utilized during the conferences will be available on the Investor Relations section of Aspen's website at www.aerogel.com.

8th Annual Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference / May 11, 2023 (Virtual Event)
Donald R. Young, President & CEO, and Ricardo C. Rodriguez, CFO and Treasurer, will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at the 8th Annual Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference, to be held online (virtual) on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

For those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with Aspen management, please contact your Oppenheimer representative.

Seaport Growth Discovery Conference / May 12, 2023 (Virtual Fireside Event)
Donald R. Young, President & CEO, and Ricardo C. Rodriguez, CFO and Treasurer, will be participating in a Fireside Chat at the Seaport Growth Discovery Conference, to be held online (virtual) on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The Fireside chat will be moderated by Tom Curran, CFA, Seaport Research Partners' Senior Analyst, OFS and Sustainable Energy Technology.

For those interested in attending the Fireside Chat, please contact your Seaport Research Partners representative.

23rd Annual B. Riley Institutional Investor Conference / May 24-25, 2023 (Beverly Hills, CA)
Donald R. Young, President & CEO, and Ricardo C. Rodriguez, CFO and Treasurer, will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at the 23rd Annual B. Riley Institutional Investor Conference to be held at The Beverly Hilton (Beverly Hills, CA), on Wednesday, May 24, and Thursday, May 25, 2023.

In addition, the conference will feature a Fireside Chat with Messrs. Young and Rodriguez, moderated by Christopher Souther, CFA, B. Riley Securities' Research Analyst, Sustainable Energy & Technology. The Fireside Chat is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.11:10 a.m. Pacific Time on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

For those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with Aspen management or attending the Fireside Chat, please contact your B. Riley representative.

About Aspen Aerogels, Inc.
Aspen is a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions. The Company's aerogel technology enables its customers and partners to achieve their own objectives around the global megatrends of resource efficiency, e-mobility and clean energy. Aspen's PyroThin® products enable solutions to thermal runaway challenges within the electric vehicle ("EV") market. Aspen Battery Materials, the Company's carbon aerogel initiative, seeks to increase the performance of lithium-ion battery cells to enable EV manufacturers to extend the driving range and reduce the cost of EVs. Aspen's Spaceloft® products provide building owners with industry-leading energy efficiency and fire safety. The Company's Cryogel® and Pyrogel® products are valued by the world's largest energy infrastructure companies. Aspen's strategy is to partner with world-class industry leaders to leverage its Aerogel Technology Platform™ into additional high-value markets. Headquartered in Northborough, Mass., Aspen manufactures its products at its East Providence, R.I. facilities. For more information, please visit www.aerogel.com.

SOURCE Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

