Grupo Supervielle announces filing of the 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Article's Main Image

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) (“the Company”) announced that on April 26, 2023, the Company filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The Company’s financial statements for the year ended 2022 were issued under the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as adopted by the Central Bank of the Republic of Argentina (the “BCRA”), i.e. excluding paragraph 5.5 (Impairment) of IFRS 9 “Financial Instruments” with respect to expected credit loss of financial instruments of the public sector.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Company’s financial statements filed with the SEC have been presented under IFRS without exceptions, given that no partial adoption of IFRS is permitted. The Company’s financial statements filed with the SEC present significant differences with respect to the Company’s financial statements issued under the BCRA standards.

In compliance with the New York Stock Exchange rules, the Form 20-F is available on the Company’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.gruposupervielle.com. In addition, all shareholders of the Company may request, free of charge, a hard copy of the Company’s complete audited financial statements filed with the SEC. To request a hard copy of the Company’s audited financial statements, or for any other inquiry in respect of this press release, please contact the Investor Relations Department of the Company, whose contact information is as follows: [email protected]

About Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV; BYMA: SUPV)

Grupo Supervielle provides a wide range of financial and non-financial services to its clients and have more than 130 years of experience operating in Argentina. Supervielle is focused on offering fast solutions to its clients and effectively adapting to evolving changes within the industries in which the company operates. Grupo Supervielle operates multiple platforms and brands and has developed a diverse ecosystem to respond to its clients’ needs and digital transformation. Since May 2016, the shares of Grupo Supervielle are listed on the ByMA and NYSE. The subsidiaries of Grupo Supervielle are: (i) Banco Supervielle, which is the eighth largest private bank in Argentina in terms of loans; (ii) Supervielle Seguros, an insurance company; (iii) Supervielle Productores Asesores de Seguros, an insurance broker; (iv) Supervielle Asset Management, a mutual fund management company; (v) Supervielle Agente de Negociación, a brokerage firm offering services to institutional and corporate customers, (vi) IOL invertironline, a broker specialized in online trading; Portal Integral de Inversiones S.A.U, a platform that offers online content related to financial investments, (vii) Espacio Cordial, an entity offering retail non-financial products, assistance, services and tourism, and (viii) MILA, a company specialized in the financing of car loans. The companies of the Consumer Finance division, IUDU Compañia Financiera S.A. and Tarjeta Automática S.A. entered into a merger by absorption commitment with Banco Supervielle S.A. that is expected to be effective in 2023. Finally, the company´s portfolio is integrated by Bolsillo Digital S.A.U. a company that until recently provided payment facilitator services through its Boldi brand. Sofital, a holding company that owns shares of the same companies owned by Grupo Supervielle, is part of our Group. As of the date of this press release, Supervielle's network includes 156 bank branches, its digital channels and virtual branches, and its commercial partnerships, serving 1.8 million active clients. For information about Grupo Supervielle, visit www.gruposupervielle.com.

For further information access http%3A%2F%2Fwww.gruposupervielle.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230426005975/en/

