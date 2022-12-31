Aadi Bioscience Announces Multiple Presentations on nab-Sirolimus at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2023

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AADI), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes, today announced the acceptance of abstracts for poster presentation at the upcoming 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting taking place June 2-6, 2023, in Chicago, IL.

The presentations will consist of a company-sponsored Trials-in-Progress (TIP) update from the PRECISION 1 Phase 2 study and combination data of nab-sirolimus and pazopanib (PAZO) from an ongoing Investigator Initiated Trial.

The details of the poster presentations are below:

Title: "Phase 2, multicenter, open-label basket trial of nab-sirolimus for patients with malignant solid tumors harboring pathogenic inactivating alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes (PRECISION I)"
Date and Time: June 3, 2023, 8:00 AM-11:00 AM
Session Type/Title: Poster Session - Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology
Presenter: Dr. Gopa Iyer, MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Abstract Number: TPS3168

Title: "A phase I study of nanoparticle albumin-bound sirolimus (NAB-S) combined with pazopanib (PAZO) in patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma (STS)"
Poster Session Display Date and Time: June 3, 2023, 1:15 PM-4:15 PM
Poster Board Number: 455
Poster Discussion Session Date and Time: June 3, 2023, 4:30 PM-6:00 PM
Session Category: Clinical Research Excluding Trials
Session Title: Poster Discussion Session - Sarcoma
Presenter: Lee Cranmer, M.D., Ph.D., F.A.C.P., Fred Hutch Cancer Center
Abstract Number: 11521

Meeting details are available through the ASCO Annual Meeting planner Program | ASCO Annual Meeting Following Aadi's presentation at ASCO, the posters will be made available on the investor relations page of the Aadi website at www.aadibio.com

About Aadi Bioscience, Inc.

Aadi is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on precision therapies for genetically defined cancers to bring transformational therapies to cancer patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations. Aadi received FDA approval and has commercialized FYARRO® for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant perivascular epithelioid cell tumor (PEComa).

Aadi has also initiated PRECISION 1, a Phase 2 tumor-agnostic registration-intended trial in mTOR inhibitor-naïve malignant solid tumors harboring TSC1 or TSC2 inactivating alterations. More information on the Company's development pipeline is available on the Aadi website at www.aadibio.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding the business of Aadi Biosciences that are not a description of historical facts within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's current beliefs and expectations; anticipated future growth; the potential commercialization of FYARRO in the tumor agnostic oncology market; expectations regarding management performance following the leadership transition; and the Company's potential as a commercial precision oncology company. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, those associated with uncertainties associated with the clinical development and regulatory approval of FYARRO in additional indications, including potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials for additional indications; the risk that unforeseen adverse reactions or side effects may occur in the course of commercializing, developing and testing FYARRO; and risks related to collaborations with third-parties.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, including under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors," anticipated to be filed on or about the date hereof, and elsewhere in Aadi's reports and other documents that Aadi has filed, or will file, with the SEC from time to time and available at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are current only as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable law, Aadi undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contact:
Marcy Graham
[email protected]

Aadi_Bioscience.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA82559&sd=2023-04-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aadi-bioscience-announces-multiple-presentations-on-nab-sirolimus-at-the-2023-american-society-of-clinical-oncology-asco-annual-meeting-301808779.html

SOURCE Aadi Bioscience

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA82559&Transmission_Id=202304261605PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA82559&DateId=20230426
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.