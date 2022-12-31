QYOU Media to Host Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Call on May 1

TORONTO, April 26, 2023

TORONTO, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) ("QYOU" or the "Company"), a company operating in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators, will host a conference call and audio-only webcast on Monday, May 1, at 4:15 p.m. ET to discuss the Company's operational and financial highlights for the year ended December 31, 2022. A question-and-answer session will follow management's prepared remarks.

Event:

QYOU Media Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call



Date:

Monday, May 1, 2023



Time:

4:15 p.m. Eastern Time



Live Call:

+1-877-407-0789 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-201-689-8562 (International)



Webcast:

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1612024&tp_key=c3704d637e


For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until May 15, 2023 and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13738450.

About QYOU Media
One of the fastest growing creator-media companies, QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing, distributing and monetizing content created by social media influencers and digital content stars. In India, under our flagship brand, The Q, we curate, produce and distribute premium content across television networks, VOD and OTT platforms, mobile phones, smart TV's and app-based platforms. We now have numerous additional content destinations, apps and gaming platforms poised to engage the over 125 million Indian households we reach weekly. Our influencer marketing company, Chtrbox, has been a pioneer in India's creator economy, leveraging data to connect brands to the right social media influencers. In the United States, we power major film studios, game publishers and brands to create content and market via creators and influencers. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than one billion consumers around the world every month. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com, www.theq.tv and www.theqyou.com and www.chtrbox.com.

Join our shareholder chat group on Telegram: http://t.me/QYOUMedia

SOURCE QYOU Media Inc.

