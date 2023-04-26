PR Newswire

SANTIAGO, Chile, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enel Chile (NYSE: ENIC) announced that it filed its 2022 annual report on Form 20–F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on April 26, 2023.

Enel Chile is an integrated utility company engaged in the electricity generation, distribution, and services businesses in Chile through Enel Generación Chile S.A., Enel Green Power Chile S.A., Enel Distribución Chile S.A., and Enel X Chile SpA, respectively. The Company is engaged in the decarbonization of its power plants and the electrification of its final consumers.

The annual report is available on Enel Chile's website at www.enel.cl in the Investor Relations section and can also be downloaded from the SEC's web page at www.sec.gov. Hard copies of the 2022 Form 20–F will be available shortly for shareholders free of charge upon request.

