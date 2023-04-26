PR Newswire
HOUSTON, April 26, 2023
HOUSTON, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a dividend of 10 cents per share on Marathon Oil Corporation common stock. The dividend is payable on June 12, 2023, to stockholders of record on May 17, 2023.
About Marathon Oil
Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused on four of the most competitive resource plays in the U.S. - Eagle Ford, Texas; Bakken, North Dakota; STACK and SCOOP in Oklahoma and Permian in New Mexico, complemented by a world-class integrated gas business in Equatorial Guinea.
Our Framework for Success is founded in a strong balance sheet, ESG excellence and the competitive advantages of our multi-basin portfolio. For more information, please visit www.marathonoil.com
