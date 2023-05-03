Kennesaw, GA , April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. (“ShoulderUp” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SUAC.U; SUAC; SUAC.WS), a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, today announced that its stockholders approved proposals to amend the Investment Management Trust Agreement dated as of November 2021 and the Company’s Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, each by extending the date by which the Company has to consummate a business combination by six (6) months, from May 19, 2023 to November 19, 2023 (the date which is 24 months from the closing date of ShoulderUp’s initial public offering) (such extension, the “Extension”).

In connection with the vote to approve the proposals, the holders of 25,845,428 shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, properly exercised their right to redeem their shares (and did not withdraw their redemption) for cash at a redemption price of approximately $10.43 per share, for an aggregate redemption amount of approximately $269,597,444.79. Following such redemptions, approximately $43,336,948.99 will remain in the trust account and 4,154,572 shares of common stock will remain issued and outstanding.

About ShoulderUp

ShoulderUp is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

