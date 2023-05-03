Multiple Myeloma

Nexcella Announces Positive 58-Patient NXC-201 Clinical Data: 100% Overall Response Rate in light chain (AL) Amyloidosis; 92% Overall Response Rate in Multiple Myeloma at the EBMT 49 th Annual Meeting in Paris

Nexcella, Inc. a subsidiary of Immix Biopharma, Inc. ( IMMX, Financial)







LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexcella Inc., a subsidiary of Immix Biopharma, Inc. ( IMMX) (“ImmixBio”, “Company”, “We” or “Us”), today announced new positive clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1b/2 NEXICART-1 (NCT04720313) study of its novel, autologous, BCMA-targeted chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy NXC-201 for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory light chain (AL) amyloidosis and multiple myeloma. The dataset represents 8 new evaluable patients in multiple myeloma and 3 new evaluable patients in light chain (AL) amyloidosis (paper and poster publications www.nexcella.com/publications ). The new data are being presented during a poster presentation at the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation 49th Annual Meeting in Paris, France, April 23-26.

"We continue to be very encouraged by NXC-201 clinical results,” said Polina Stepensky, M.D., Director of the Hadassah Medical Organization’s Department of Bone Marrow Transplantation and Immunotherapy for Adults and Children, and principal study investigator. “In multiple myeloma, these data are compelling as the overall response rate for ABECMA was 72% in its pivotal KarMMa trial with 100 patients in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In AL Amyloidosis, NXC-201’s very promising response could offer hope to patients who have already been treated with a 4-drug standard-of-care combination incorporating DARZALEX. In particular, NXC-201 may offer a valuable option for both multiple myeloma and AL amyloidosis patients who have progressed on standards of care.”

As of the February 9, 2023 data cutoff, updated clinical data in 58 patients from the ongoing NEXICART-1 (NCT04720313) study of the novel, autologous, BCMA-targeted chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy NXC-201 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma and light chain amyloidosis (AL) was presented. At all doses of NXC-201 across 50 patients, median follow-up was 5.7 months (range: 0.6-17.5 months). NXC-201 clinical data showed:

"We continue on our path toward 100 patients treated with NXC-201 and a planned BLA submission to the FDA for approval of NXC-201,” said Gabriel Morris, President of Nexcella. “The waiting lists at major academic medical centers in the United States for multiple myeloma CAR-Ts reflect the potential demand for NXC-201.”

“95% of US medical centers cannot offer CAR-T today due to their severe side effect profile,” said Ilya Rachman, M.D., Executive Chairman of Nexcella. “Favorable NXC-201 tolerability could result in not only a 3-day hospital stay instead of the CAR-T standard 14-day hospital stay, but also enable NXC-201 to be delivered in the 95% of US medical centers that cannot offer CAR-Ts today, potentially reducing hospitalization costs by up to 80%.”

The 49th EBMT poster can be accessed on the Nexcella corporate website at this link: https://www.nexcella.com/publications/

Poster Presentation:

Title: “Point-of-care CART manufacture and delivery for the treatment of multiple myeloma and AL amyloidosis: the experience of Hadassah Medical Center”

Event: European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation 49th Annual Meeting

Dates: April 23-26, 2023

Location: Palais des Congrès de Paris, 2 Pl. de la Prte Maillot, 75017 Paris, France

Times: Sunday, April 23 08:30 – 19:20 CEST / Monday, April 24 09:00 – 18:00 CEST / Tuesday, April 25 09:00 – 18:00 CEST / Wednesday, April 26 08:30 – 14:15 CEST

The Phase 1b portion of the ongoing Phase 1b/2 clinical trial has been successful in determining the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) of 800 million CAR+T cells. Over the coming months, Nexcella plans to submit an IND application to the FDA for a Phase 1b/2 of NXC-201 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma and AL amyloidosis in order to expand the ongoing clinical to the U.S. The expected primary endpoint for the Phase 2 portion of the ongoing Phase 1b/2 clinical trial of NXC-201 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma is overall response rate and duration of response. Nexcella plans to submit data to the FDA in multiple myeloma once 100 patients are treated with NXC-201. The expected primary endpoint for NXC-201 in relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis is overall response rate. Nexcella plans to submit data to the FDA in AL amyloidosis once 30-40 patients are treated with NXC-201.

About NEXICART-1

NEXICART-1 (NCT04720313) is an ongoing Phase 1b/2, open-label study evaluating the safety and efficacy of NXC-201 (formerly HBI0101), in adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma and AL amyloidosis.

The primary objective of the Phase 1b portion of the study, is to characterize the safety and confirm the Maximally Tolerated Dose (MTD) and Phase 2 dose of NXC-201. The Phase 2 portion of the study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of NXC-201 with endpoints of overall survival, progression-free survival and response rates according to International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG) Uniform Response Criteria.

About NXC-201

NXC-201 (formerly HBI0101) is a BCMA-targeted investigational chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy that is being studied in a comprehensive clinical development program for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma and AL amyloidosis.

About Multiple Myeloma

Multiple myeloma (“MM”) is an incurable blood cancer of plasma cells that starts in the bone marrow and is characterized by an excessive proliferation of these cells. Despite initial remission, unfortunately, most patients are likely to relapse. There are 35,730 patients in the United States diagnosed with MM each year. Prognosis for patients who do not respond to or relapse after treatment with standard therapies, including protease inhibitors and immunomodulatory agents remains poor.

About AL Amyloydosis

AL amyloidosis is a rare systemic disorder caused by an abnormality of plasma cells in the bone marrow. Misfolded amyloid proteins produced by plasma cells cause buildup in and around tissues, nerves and organs, gradually affecting their function. This can cause progressive and widespread organ damage, and high mortality rates.

AL amyloidosis affects roughly 30,000 – 40,000 patients in total throughout the U.S. and Europe, and it is estimated that there are approximately 3,000 – 4,000 new cases of AL amyloidosis annually in the U.S. The annual global incidence of AL Amyloidosis is ~15,000 patients.

About Nexcella, Inc.

Nexcella, Inc., a 98%-owned subsidiary of Immix Biopharma, Inc ( IMMX, Financial), is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Our N-GENIUS platform allows us to discover, develop, and manufacture cutting-edge cell therapies for patients in need. To learn more about Nexcella, Inc. visit us at www.nexcella.com.

About Immix Biopharma, Inc.

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (ImmixBioTM) ( IMMX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of Tissue-Specific Therapeutics (TSTx)TM targeting oncology and immuno-dysregulated diseases. Our lead asset is IMX-110, currently in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials as a monotherapy and in its IMMINENT-01 combination clinical trial with BeiGene/Novartis’ anti-PD-1, tisleilizumab, for which patient dosing begin in Feb 2023. IMX-110 holds orphan drug designation (ODD) by the FDA for soft tissue sarcoma, and has received Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) by the FDA the treatment of rhabdomyosarcoma, a life-threatening form of cancer in children. RPDD qualifies ImmixBio to receive fast track review and a priority review voucher (PRV) at the time of marketing approval of IMX-110. Additionally, ImmixBio owns 98% of Nexcella, Inc, developing CAR-T NXC-201 for multiple myeloma and AL amyloidosis, with 92% and 100% response rates in each indication, respectively, as of February 9, 2023. Learn more at www.immixbio.com.

