Empire+State+Realty+Trust%2C+Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) today shared its annual Sustainability+Report that highlights its major achievements, goals, and transparent metrics for ESG which include energy, emissions, water, waste, healthy buildings, and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) throughout 2022.

“Our Sustainability Report sets forth ESRT’s industry leadership and forward-looking approach to emissions reduction, energy usage, and DEI measures,” said Tony+Malkin, chairman, president, and CEO at ESRT.

ESRT accomplished major achievements in its 9.6 million square foot portfolio throughout the year which include:

Carbon neutrality across the entire commercial portfolio as of January 2022 through industry leadership in building energy performance and offsets from validated renewable energy credits and biodiverse forest preservation investments.

Publication of the %26ldquo%3BEmpire+Building+Playbook%3A+An+Owner%26rsquo%3Bs+Guide+to+Low+Carbon+Retrofits%2C%26rdquo%3B in partnership with the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) and supported by the Clinton Global Initiative and other NYC-based landlords.

Validation by the Science Based Targets Initiative that ESRT’s analyses and plans target emissions reduction pathways to limit the global temperature rise to 1.5C.

Restated goals for net zero emissions at the Empire State Building by 2030 and across the portfolio by 2035.

First portfolio in the Americas to achieve the WELL Health Safety Rating across 100% of the portfolio and one of the first to achieve its annual renewal for the second time

Green Lease Leader Platinum 2022 for the second time

Highest possible GRESB 5 Star Rating and named Global Listed Sector Leader, Regional Sector Leader, and Regional Listed Sector Leader in the Americas

ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year 2022 and ENERGY STAR certification for 92% of its NYC portfolio

Major DEI and corporate social responsibility goals and progress discussed in the report included ESRT’s commitment to the inaugural WELL Equity Rating, the UN Women’s Empowerment Principles, and the UN Global Compact. ESRT maintained its inclusion in the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index for the second consecutive year.

Read the full Sustainability Report and find out more about ESRT’s ESG work online.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the iconic Empire State Building – “the World’s Most Famous Building” – and the newly reimagined Empire State Building Observatory that was named #1 attraction in the US, and #3 in the world, in Tripadvisor’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best. The company is a leader in healthy buildings, energy-efficiency, and indoor environmental quality and has the lowest greenhouse gas emissions per square foot of any publicly traded REIT portfolio in New York City. As of March 31, 2023, ESRT's portfolio is comprised of approximately 8.9 million rentable square feet of office space, 718,000 rentable square feet of retail space and 721 residential units across three multifamily properties. More information about Empire State Realty Trust can be found at esrtreit.com and by following ESRT on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by our use of words such as “assumes,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects” or the negative of these words or similar words or expressions that do not relate to historical matters. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond ESRT’s control and could materially affect actual results, performance or achievements. Such factors and risks include, without limitation, (i) economic, market, political and social impact of, and uncertainty relating to, any pandemic, (ii) a failure of conditions or performance regarding any event or transaction described above or in the report, (iii) environmental uncertainties and risks related to climate change, adverse weather conditions, rising sea levels and natural disasters; and (iv) accuracy of our methodologies and estimates regarding ESG metrics and goals, (v) tenant willingness and ability to collaborate in reporting ESG metrics and meeting ESG goals, (vi) impact of governmental regulation on our ESG efforts, (viii) and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in ESRT’s and ESROP’s filings with the SEC, including those set forth in each of ESRT’s and ESROP’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 under the heading “Risk Factors.” Except as may be required by law, ESRT and ESROP do not undertake a duty to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.

Category: ESG

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230426006045/en/