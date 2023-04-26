HAIVISION ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM 2023 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MONTRÉAL, April 26, 2023

MONTRÉAL, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Haivision Systems Inc. ("Haivision" or the "Company") (TSX: HAI) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held today in a virtual format.

Haivision_Systems_Inc__HAIVISION_ANNOUNCES_VOTING_RESULTS_FROM_2.jpg

A total of approximately 66.47% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Haivision were represented at the meeting.

1. Election of Directors

Each of the seven nominated directors of Haivision was elected as director of the Company with the following results:

Director

Votes
For

% Votes
For

Votes
Against

% Votes
Against

Miroslav Wicha

14,660,234

82.79 %

3,048,450

17.21 %

Harvey Bienenstock

14,780,279

83.46 %

2,928,405

16.54 %

Robin M. Rush

14,622,219

82.57 %

3,086,465

17.43 %

Neil Hindle

14,590,681

82.39 %

3,118,003

17.61 %

Julie Tremblay

14,786,736

83.50 %

2,921,948

16.50 %

Sidney Horn

14,589,161

82.38 %

3,119,523

17.62 %

Lee K. Levy II

14,807,834

83.62 %

2,900,850

16.38 %


2. Appointment of Auditors

Deloitte LLP were reappointed auditors of the Company for the ensuing year with 18,730,794 (98.33%) votes cast in favour and 317,246 (1.67%) votes withheld.

3. Approval of the Unallocated Awards under the Company's Equity Incentive Plan

The Company's unallocated awards were approved with 13,962,562 (78.85%) votes cast in favour and 3,746,122 (21.15%) votes cast against.

4. Approval of Company's Shareholder Rights Plan

The Company's shareholder rights plan was approved with 14,293,717 (80.72%) votes cast in favour and 3,414,967 (19.28%) votes cast against.

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed under Haivision's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at haivision.com.

favicon.png?sn=MO82859&sd=2023-04-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haivision-announces-voting-results-from-2023-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301808810.html

SOURCE Haivision Systems Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=MO82859&Transmission_Id=202304261715PR_NEWS_USPR_____MO82859&DateId=20230426
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.