HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / Stabilis Solutions, Inc. ("Stabilis") (NASDAQ:SLNG), a leading provider of clean energy production, storage, and delivery solutions to multiple end markets, is pleased to announce that it will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, after the market closes. The Company has scheduled a conference call on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. eastern time (9:00 a.m. central).
Dial-in Information
United States & Canada:
+1 888-506-0062; passcode 317626
International:
+1 973-528-0011; passcode 317626
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2256/48262
Replay Information
United States & Canada:
+1 877-481-4010; passcode 48262
International:
+1 919-882-2331; passcode 48262
About Stabilis Solutions
Stabilis Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of clean energy production, storage, and delivery solutions to multiple end markets. To learn more, visit www.stabilis-solutions.com.
Investor Contact:
Andrew Puhala
Chief Financial Officer
832-456-6502
[email protected]
SOURCE: Stabilis Solutions
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/751378/Stabilis-Solutions-Announces-First-Quarter-Earnings-Call