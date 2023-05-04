LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN , a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Mark Selby, chairman, CEO and director of Canada Nickel Company Inc. (TSX.V: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) , a company working to advance the next generation of high-quality nickel-cobalt projects to feed the high-growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets.

To begin the interview, Selby provided an introduction to the company’s business model and operating markets.

“Canada Nickel Company was founded just over three years ago. In that very short timeframe, we’ve taken a project from drillhole to one of the largest nickel-sulfide discoveries ever and the largest since the early 1970s,” Selby said. “The project is located just outside Timmins, which is a very well-established mining camp. We have all the major infrastructure needed to advance this project, and we’re about a third of the way through the permitting process already. We’re looking to be permitted by the middle part of this decade, with first production by 2027. Later this year, we’ll have our feasibility study out. We’re rapidly advancing this project, which will be one of the largest nickel-sulfide mines globally.”

Selby next discussed his professional background and those of the Canada Nickel leadership team.

“We’ve got an excellent team that’s done this before. I started in the mining industry about 20 years ago working for a company called Inco, which was the world’s largest nickel producer at that time and was acquired by Vale in 2007,” he continued. “For most of the last 20 years, I have been in the nickel business. I started as Head of Commodity Research at Inco, so I’m seen as one of the experts on the nickel market. There’s a real market opportunity for a large-scale source of nickel that’s in a safe jurisdiction and, most importantly, can be a very low-carbon source, which our project has the unique ability to be given its location and the fact that it’s hosted in ultramafic rocks that spontaneously soak up CO2.”

“In terms of our team, some of us were involved with another company called RNC Minerals that took the Dumont project, which is also nickel-sulfide, from resource stage right through to fully-permitted and construction-ready. We’ve got the people who’ve permitted large projects; we’ve got members of our team who’ve been involved in building large-scale open-pit mine mill operations in the same Abitibi region of Ontario and Quebec. That’s a big part of why we’ve been able to advance this project in a fraction of the timeframe that it would take most mining companies, including most major mining companies.”

Join IBN's Stuart Smith and Mark Selby, Chairman, CEO and Director of Canada Nickel Company Inc. (TSX.V: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF)

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.bell2bell.com

About Canada Nickel

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulfide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel™, NetZero Cobalt™ and NetZero Iron™ and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulfide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.CanadaNickel.com

