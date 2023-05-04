CCL to Hold Live Webcast to Discuss 2023 First Quarter Results, Thursday May, 11, 2023, at 7:30 a.m. ET

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / CCL Industries Inc. (

TSX:CCL.A, Financial)(TSX:CCL.B, Financial), a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, will be releasing its 2023 First Quarter Earnings Results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. and will be holding a live webcast on Thursday, May 11, 2023 commencing at 7:30 a.m. ET to answer questions in connection with the Press Release.

The press release and live webcast presentation will be posted on the Company's website on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 - www.cclind.com.

To access the webcast or webcast replay, please use the following webcast link:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2807/48149

To access the audio/listen only live webcast, please use the following numbers:

Dial In Details
Toll Free: 877-545-0320
International: 973-528-0002
Conference Entry Code (CEC): 454833

Replay for the webcast will be available Thursday, May 11, 2023 until Sunday, June 11, 2023.

CCL Industries Inc. employs approximately 25,100 people operating 204 production facilities in 43 countries with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts. CCL is the world's largest converter of pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for a wide range of decorative, instructional, functional and security applications for government institutions and large global customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare & chemicals, consumer electronic device and automotive markets. Extruded & laminated plastic tubes, aluminum aerosols & specialty bottles, folded instructional leaflets, precision decorated & die cut components, electronic displays, polymer banknote substrate and other complementary products and services are sold in parallel to specific end-use markets. Avery is the world's largest supplier of labels, specialty converted media and software solutions for short-run digital printing applications for businesses and consumers available alongside complementary products sold through distributors, mass market stores and e-commerce retailers. Checkpoint is a leading developer of RF and RFID based technology systems for loss prevention and inventory management applications, including labeling and tagging solutions, for the retail and apparel industries worldwide. Innovia is a leading global producer of specialty, high performance, multi-layer, surface engineered films for label, packaging and security applications. The Company is partly backward integrated into materials science with capabilities in polymer extrusion, adhesive development, coating & lamination, surface engineering and metallurgy; deployed as needed across the four business segments.

For more information, contact:

Sean Washchuk Senior
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
416-756-8526

SOURCE: CCL Industries Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/751375/CCL-to-Hold-Live-Webcast-to-Discuss-2023-First-Quarter-Results-Thursday-May-11-2023-at-730-am-ET

