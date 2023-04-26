PR Newswire

Total loans grew 5.2% YoY, with strong increase in individual loans, mainly due to double-digit growth in credit cards, payroll and auto loans.

In terms of total deposits, we had solid growth of 14.6% YoY, driven by the good performance of term deposits, on the back of a higher interest rate environment. Meanwhile, contribution of individuals in total deposits represented 40.1%, compared with 24.2% in 2016.

Net income increased 49.2% YoY, mainly due to the solid increase in NII and fees, despite increases in provisions and expenses. Thus, demonstrating that our strategy has significant potential in this current environment.

MEXICO CITY, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE: BSMX; BMV: BSMX), ("Banco Santander México" or "the Bank"), today announced financial results for the three-month period ending March 31st, 2023.

Banco Santander México reported net income of Ps.7,626 million in 1Q23, representing a YoY increase of 49.2% and a QoQ of 21.5%.

HIGHLIGHTS Results (Million pesos)

1Q23 4Q22 1Q22

%QoQ %YoY

Net interest income

20,172 19,945 16,416

1.1 22.9

Fee and commission, net

5,290 5,118 4,876

3.4 8.5

Core revenues

25,462 25,063 21,292

1.6 19.6

Provisions for loan losses

4,512 4,712 3,874

(4.2) 16.5

Administrative and promotional expenses

10,352 12,310 9,475

(15.9) 9.3

Net income

7,626 6,277 5,111

21.5 49.2

Net income per share1

1.12 0.92 0.75

21.7 49.3



















Balance Sheet Data (Million pesos)

Mar-23 Dec-22 Mar-22

%QoQ %YoY

Total assets

1,995,143 1,844,169 1,734,268

8.2 15.0

Total loans

810,655 810,081 770,440

0.1 5.2

Deposits

901,955 837,389 787,057

7.7 14.6

Shareholders´ equity

174,175 166,308 166,102

4.7 4.9



















Key Ratios (%)

1Q23 4Q22 1Q22

bps QoQ bps YoY

Net interest margin

5.26 5.28 4.59

(2) 67

Net loans to deposits ratio

87.59 94.39 94.99

(680) (740)

ROAE

17.92 15.12 12.32

280 560

ROAA

1.59 1.44 1.21

15 38

Efficiency ratio

40.84 48.01 47.28

(717) (644)

Capital ratio

22.06 19.38 20.21

268 185

NPLs ratio

1.96 1.88 2.79

8 (83)

Cost of Risk

1.62 1.56 2.41

6 (79)

Coverage ratio

146.29 145.82 114.63

47 —



















Operating Data

Mar-23 Dec-22 Mar-22

%QoQ %YoY

Branches

1,034 1,037 1,036

(0.3) (0.2)

Branches and offices2

1,346 1,345 1,345

0.1 0.1

ATMs

9,781 9,689 9,522

0.9 2.7

Customers

20,282,987 20,238,104 19,032,490

0.2 6.6

Employees

26,461 25,990 25,342

1.8 4.4







1) Accumulated EPS, net of treasury shares (compensation plan) and discontinued operations. Calculated by using weighted number of shares. 2) Includes cash desks (espacios select, box select and corner select) and SMEs business centers. Excluding brokerage house offices.

Felipe García, Banco Santander México CEO, commented: "I am pleased to share with you that we started the year with very strong results, with a net income of Ps.7.6 billion pesos during 1Q23, slightly more than 49% compared to the same period of the previous year, demonstrating the good results of our strategy, as well as excellent and consistent risk management. Consequently, our ROE was 17.9%, 560 bp higher than the previous year.

During the first quarter, total loans grew more than 5% year on year, with strong performance mainly in individual loans supported by double-digit growth in credit cards, payroll, and auto loans.

In terms of deposits, we had significant growth of 14.6% compared to 1Q22, mainly due to the good performance of term deposits, which grew close to 52% year-on-year, thanks to our strategy focused on increasing the deposit balance of our clients and attracting resources from the competition. However, our main opportunity continues to be increasing our share of individual demand deposits.

On the other hand, the asset quality of the portfolio remained at excellent levels despite the significant growth of individual loans. NPL ratio stood at 1.96%, improving 83 bps compared to 1Q22, while the cost of risk decreased 79 bps annually, to settle at 1.62%. These good results are due to the correct management of the portfolio carried out by the risk team, in coordination with all the bank's business units.

Looking ahead, we will continue advancing in our multiple growth initiatives, promoting the bank's transformation, digitization and simplifying our product offering and processes to offer the best experience to our customers."

I. 1Q23 Earnings Call Dial-In Information

Date: Thursday, April 27th, 2023 Time: 10:00 a.m. (MCT); 12:00 p.m. (US ET) Dial-in Numbers: 1-844-826-3035 US & Canada 1-412-317-5195 International & Mexico Access Code: Please ask for Santander México Earnings Call Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1610715&tp_key=3d1cf0b35d Replay: Starting: Thursday, April 27th, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. (US ET)

Ending: Thursday, May 11th, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. (US ET) ET Dial-in number: 1-844-512-2921 US & Canada; 1-412-317-6671 International & Mexico Access Code: 10178174

ABOUT BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO (NYSE: BSMX; BMV: BSMX)

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (Banco Santander México), one of Mexico's leading banking institutions, provides a wide range of financial and related services, including retail and commercial banking, financial advisory and other related investment activities. Banco Santander México offers a multichannel financial services platform focused on mid- to high-income individuals and small- to medium-sized enterprises, while also providing integrated financial services to larger multinational companies in Mexico. As of March 31st, 2023, Banco Santander México had total assets of Ps.1,995 billion under Mexican Banking GAAP and more than 20.2 million customers. Headquartered in Mexico City, the Company operates 1,346 branches and offices nationwide and has a total of 26,461 employees.

LEGAL DISCLAIMER

Banco Santander México cautions that this presentation may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements could be found in various places throughout this presentation and include, without limitation, statements regarding our intent, belief, targets or current expectations in connection with: asset growth and sources of funding; growth of our fee-based business; expansion of our distribution network; financing plans; competition; impact of regulation and the interpretation thereof; action to modify or revoke our banking license; exposure to market risks including interest rate risk, foreign exchange risk and equity price risk; exposure to credit risks including credit default risk and settlement risk; projected capital expenditures; capitalization requirements and level of reserves; investment in our information technology platform; liquidity; trends affecting the economy generally; and trends affecting our financial condition and our results of operations. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, many important factors could cause actual results to differ substantially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things: changes in capital markets in general that may affect policies or attitudes towards lending to Mexico or Mexican companies; changes in economic conditions, in Mexico in particular, in the United States or globally; the monetary, foreign exchange and interest rate policies of the Mexican Central Bank (Banco de México); inflation; deflation; unemployment; unanticipated turbulence in interest rates; movements in foreign exchange rates; movements in equity prices or other rates or prices; changes in Mexican and foreign policies, legislation and regulations; changes in requirements to make contributions to, for the receipt of support from programs organized by or requiring deposits to be made or assessments observed or imposed by, the Mexican government; changes in taxes and tax laws; competition, changes in competition and pricing environments; our inability to hedge certain risks economically; economic conditions that affect consumer spending and the ability of customers to comply with obligations; the adequacy of allowance for impairment losses and other losses; increased default by borrowers; our inability to successfully and effectively integrate acquisitions or to evaluate risks arising from asset acquisitions; technological changes; changes in consumer spending and saving habits; increased costs; unanticipated increases in financing and other costs or the inability to obtain additional debt or equity financing on attractive terms; changes in, or failure to comply with, banking regulations or their interpretation; and certain other risk factors included in our annual report on Form 20-F. The risk factors and other key factors that we have indicated in our past and future filings and reports, including those with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, could adversely affect our business and financial performance. The words "believe," "may," "will," "aim," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "forecast" and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or to revise any forward-looking statements after we distribute this presentation because of new information, future events or other factors. In light of the risks and uncertainties described above, the future events and circumstances discussed herein might not occur and are not guarantees of future performance.

Note: The information contained in this presentation is not audited. Nevertheless, the consolidated accounts are prepared on the basis of the accounting principles and regulations prescribed by the Mexican National Banking and Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores) for credit institutions, as amended (Mexican Banking GAAP). All figures presented are in millions of Mexican pesos, unless otherwise indicated. Historical figures are not adjusted by inflation.

