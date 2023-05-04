Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Announces Consolidated Results for First Quarter 2023

Author's Avatar
29 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and subsidiaries (NYSE: CPAC; BVL: CPACASC1) (“the Company” or “Pacasmayo”) a leading cement company serving the Peruvian construction industry, announced today its consolidated results for the first quarter (“1Q23”). These results have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and are stated in nominal Peruvian Soles (S/).

1Q23 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS:

(All comparisons are to 1Q22, unless otherwise stated)

  • Revenues decreased 8.6%, mainly due to the impact of cyclone Yaku, causing severe rainfall in our area of influence, affecting our ability to ship cement for some days in March. Nonetheless, if we compare only the first two months of this year with the same period in 2022, revenues only decreased a moderate 1.7%.
  • Sales volume of cement, concrete and precast decreased 16.4%, mainly due to the above-mentioned reasons. Demand decreased 23.4% in March as the continued rainfall and uncertainty about its duration affects the ability to build.
  • Consolidated EBITDA of S/120.7 million, a 5.3% decrease, mainly due to decreased revenues. However, this quarter’s EBITDA is similar to 4Q22.
  • Consolidated EBITDA margin of 25.1%, a 0.8 percentage point increase.
  • Net income of S/ 43.5 million, a 4.8% decrease mainly due to decreased revenues as mentioned above. However, when compared to 4Q22, net income increased 11.8%.
  • Payment of Senior Notes - On February 8, we paid the remainder of our Senior Notes in dollars for US$131,612,000 using the Club Deal credit line.

For a full version of Cementos Pacasmayo’s First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cementospacasmayo.com.pe%2Finversionistas%2Freportes

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

Cementos Pacasmayo will host a conference call on Thursday, April 27, 2023, to discuss these results at 10:00 a.m. Lima Time and 11:00 am Eastern Time.

To access the call, please dial:

(888)-506-0062 from within the U.S.

+1 (973) 528-0011 from outside the U.S.

Access code: 311279

There will also be a live Audio Webcast of the event at:

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.webcaster4.com%2FWebcast%2FPage%2F1644%2F48123

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. is a cement company, located in the Northern region of Peru. In February 2012, the Company’s shares were listed on The New York Stock Exchange - Euronext under the ticker symbol "CPAC". With more than 60 years of operating history, the Company produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials, such as concrete blocks and ready-mix concrete. Pacasmayo’s products are primarily used in construction, which has been one of the fastest-growing segments of the Peruvian economy in recent years. The Company also produces and sells quicklime for use in mining operations.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230426006076r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230426006076/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.