Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and subsidiaries (NYSE: CPAC; BVL: CPACASC1) (“the Company” or “Pacasmayo”) a leading cement company serving the Peruvian construction industry, announced today its consolidated results for the first quarter (“1Q23”). These results have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and are stated in nominal Peruvian Soles (S/).

1Q23 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS:

(All comparisons are to 1Q22, unless otherwise stated)

Revenues decreased 8.6%, mainly due to the impact of cyclone Yaku, causing severe rainfall in our area of influence, affecting our ability to ship cement for some days in March. Nonetheless, if we compare only the first two months of this year with the same period in 2022, revenues only decreased a moderate 1.7%.

Sales volume of cement, concrete and precast decreased 16.4%, mainly due to the above-mentioned reasons. Demand decreased 23.4% in March as the continued rainfall and uncertainty about its duration affects the ability to build.

Consolidated EBITDA of S/120.7 million, a 5.3% decrease, mainly due to decreased revenues. However, this quarter’s EBITDA is similar to 4Q22.

Consolidated EBITDA margin of 25.1%, a 0.8 percentage point increase.

Net income of S/ 43.5 million, a 4.8% decrease mainly due to decreased revenues as mentioned above. However, when compared to 4Q22, net income increased 11.8%.

Payment of Senior Notes - On February 8, we paid the remainder of our Senior Notes in dollars for US$131,612,000 using the Club Deal credit line.

For a full version of Cementos Pacasmayo’s First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cementospacasmayo.com.pe%2Finversionistas%2Freportes

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

Cementos Pacasmayo will host a conference call on Thursday, April 27, 2023, to discuss these results at 10:00 a.m. Lima Time and 11:00 am Eastern Time.

To access the call, please dial:

(888)-506-0062 from within the U.S.

+1 (973) 528-0011 from outside the U.S.

Access code: 311279

There will also be a live Audio Webcast of the event at:

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.webcaster4.com%2FWebcast%2FPage%2F1644%2F48123

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. is a cement company, located in the Northern region of Peru. In February 2012, the Company’s shares were listed on The New York Stock Exchange - Euronext under the ticker symbol "CPAC". With more than 60 years of operating history, the Company produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials, such as concrete blocks and ready-mix concrete. Pacasmayo’s products are primarily used in construction, which has been one of the fastest-growing segments of the Peruvian economy in recent years. The Company also produces and sells quicklime for use in mining operations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230426006076/en/