Janio and Thoughtworks Partner to Evolve Integrated Logistics Management Platform

Author's Avatar
59 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation, has been selected by Janio, a cross-border, smart logistics service provider in Asia, as the preferred partner to consult and transform its current fourth-party logistics (4PL) operations platform.

Janio is revolutionizing the global e-commerce industry with cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions. Their vision is to be the ultimate 4PL partner of choice for e-commerce brands, logistics service providers and marketplaces, by leveraging supply chain expertise, advanced analytics and automation. With their digital-first approach and exceptional customer service, Janio is redefining what it means to be a 4PL provider and is leading the way in shaping the future of e-commerce logistics.

“Janio is committed to simplifying logistics and empowering businesses to scale their operations seamlessly, with end-to-end supply chain management services that optimize efficiency and reduce costs,” said Junkai Ng, CEO, Janio. “By partnering with Thoughtworks, we’re accelerating our path to technology innovation and helping our customers scale their operations faster and with greater efficiency than ever before.”

“We are thrilled to work with leading logistics firm Janio, which is revolutionizing the sector and helping businesses enhance their supply chains across the Asia Pacific region and beyond. We are proud to be able to bring our deep digital platform and modernization experience and expertise in emerging tech, to support Janio in achieving their growth aspirations,” said Wong+Wen+Shun, managing director, Thoughtworks Southeast Asia.

Supporting resources:

- ### -

About Janio

Janio serves as business’s go-to supply chain partner and an extension of its supply chain team by managing and organizing a wide network of delivery partners. By combining cloud-based platforms, market knowledge, and operations processes, Janio provides an effective end-to-end logistics solution that includes customs clearance, international cash-on-delivery, and returns which shippers can manage on a single platform. For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.janio.asia.

About %3Cb%3EThoughtworks%3C%2Fb%3E

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design, and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are over 12,500 people strong across 50 offices in 18 countries. Over the last 25+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230426005945r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230426005945/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.