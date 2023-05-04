Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation, has been selected by Janio, a cross-border, smart logistics service provider in Asia, as the preferred partner to consult and transform its current fourth-party logistics (4PL) operations platform.

Janio is revolutionizing the global e-commerce industry with cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions. Their vision is to be the ultimate 4PL partner of choice for e-commerce brands, logistics service providers and marketplaces, by leveraging supply chain expertise, advanced analytics and automation. With their digital-first approach and exceptional customer service, Janio is redefining what it means to be a 4PL provider and is leading the way in shaping the future of e-commerce logistics.

“Janio is committed to simplifying logistics and empowering businesses to scale their operations seamlessly, with end-to-end supply chain management services that optimize efficiency and reduce costs,” said Junkai Ng, CEO, Janio. “By partnering with Thoughtworks, we’re accelerating our path to technology innovation and helping our customers scale their operations faster and with greater efficiency than ever before.”

“We are thrilled to work with leading logistics firm Janio, which is revolutionizing the sector and helping businesses enhance their supply chains across the Asia Pacific region and beyond. We are proud to be able to bring our deep digital platform and modernization experience and expertise in emerging tech, to support Janio in achieving their growth aspirations,” said Wong+Wen+Shun, managing director, Thoughtworks Southeast Asia.

Supporting resources:

Keep up with Thoughtworks news by visiting the company’s website

Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

- ### -

About Janio

Janio serves as business’s go-to supply chain partner and an extension of its supply chain team by managing and organizing a wide network of delivery partners. By combining cloud-based platforms, market knowledge, and operations processes, Janio provides an effective end-to-end logistics solution that includes customs clearance, international cash-on-delivery, and returns which shippers can manage on a single platform. For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.janio.asia.

About %3Cb%3EThoughtworks%3C%2Fb%3E

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design, and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are over 12,500 people strong across 50 offices in 18 countries. Over the last 25+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230426005945/en/