NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (the "Company") (HKEx:338; SSE:600688) announced today that its Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on April 26, 2023, has been posted to the Company's website at http://spc.sinopec.com/spc/en/investor/com_notice/ . The soft copy of the Company's annual report on Form 20-F could also be downloaded through its website.

The Company will deliver within a reasonable time after request a hard copy of its 2022 annual report on Form 20-F, including its complete audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to any shareholder upon request.

To request a hard copy of the annual report, please write to:

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited

48 Jinyi Road, Jinshan District, Shanghai, PRC

Postal Code: 200540

Attention to: the Secretariat to the Board of Directors

