VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / SouthGobi Resources Ltd. ( TSXV:SGQ, Financial)(HK:1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") announces that the annual general meeting and extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "Annual and Special Meeting") will convene on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, Vancouver time (i.e. Wednesday, June 21, 2023, Hong Kong time) in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The record date for the determination of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") who are entitled to receive the notice of, and to attend and vote at, the Annual and Special Meeting or any postponement(s) or adjournment(s) thereof, will be on Thursday, May 11, 2023, Vancouver and Hong Kong (the "Record Date"). Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company at the close of business on the Record Date will be entitled to attend the Annual and Special Meeting and cast votes if his or her shares carry voting rights.

In order to be valid, a form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a certified copy of that power or authority, must be deposited at with TSX Trust Company or Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, as soon as possible and in any event received by no later than 4:30 p.m. (PDT) on Friday, June 16, 2023 (which is 7:30 a.m. on Monday, June 19, 2023, Hong Kong time), or 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays in the City of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and public holidays in Hong Kong, China) before the Annual and Special Meeting or any postponement(s) or adjournment(s) thereof.

A notice of the Annual and Special Meeting which contains, amongst other things, the time, venue and the detailed agenda of the Annual and Special Meeting, along with a circular concerning certain matters to be considered at the Annual and Special Meeting, will be dispatched to Shareholders in due course.

SouthGobi, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. It also holds the mining licences of its other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in South Gobi region of Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.

