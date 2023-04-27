iQIYI Hosts Online Screening of 13th Beijing International Film Festival as AI Technology Facilitates with Restoring Classic Content

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BEIJING, April 27, 2023

BEIJING, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, announced that from Apr. 20 to 29, the company is hosting the online screening of the 13th Beijing International Film Festival (BJIFF). iQIYI will provide various ways of viewing, including online screening and live broadcasting to showcase high-quality films and TV series. The screening features the debut of the restored 4K version of Woman Sesame Oil Maker, Golden Bear Award winner in 1993, a strong example of the Company's utilizing its self-developed ZoomAI video enhancement technology ("ZoomAI") to restore the Chinese heritage films.

Technology brings cultural classics back to the big screen

To bring classic films back to the big screen with full colour and enhanced clarity, the film restoration joint laboratory between iQIYI and Xiamen University conducted a three-stage restoration, namely physical, digital and artistic restoration, without compromising the film's original artistic style. ZoomAI's key functions, such as video super resolution, scratch removal, and denoising, enabled high-quality video and audio experiences for users.

Woman_Sesame_Oil_Maker__Restoration_Comparison_Picture.jpg

According to the head of iQIYI ZoomAI restoration team, the implementation of AI technology has improved the restoration efficiency of classic films by 500 times. This not only reduces the costs and expenses of the process, but also effectively addresses the issue of understaffing faced by the industry. In conjunction with manual refinement performed post-AI, 90% of the films have been restored to 4K high-definition picture quality.

Till date, iQIYI has restored more than 150 films with ZoomAI, including Mu Guiying Takes Command, Li Shuangshuang and many other classic films released from the 1950s to the 1990s. iQIYI data shows that since its launch, the total viewing time of the classic movie restoration section of the platform has increased by 52%.

With its cutting-edge AI technology and commitment to providing high-quality content, iQIYI is set to continue providing users with high-quality content and promoting the sustainable development of the film industry.

More on the Festival

The online portion of this year's BJIFF by iQIYI features a selection of 77 films presented in 11 curated units celebrating themes such as first-person narratives, films from Thailand, the Marvel Series, and others. The roll-out invites viewers to enjoy cinema hits such as X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Deadpool, Deadpool 2: I Love My Home, and Captain America, as well as popular domestic films such as The Dead End and Knock Knock.

It also allows users to have greater experience of the Festival and deepen their understanding of the industry as viewers can stream exciting events that are organized as part of the Festival, such as the opening and closing ceremonies, talks by renowned filmmakers, and high-level industry forums.

CONTACT: iQIYI Press, [email protected]

iQIYI_New_Logo_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CN83324&sd=2023-04-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iqiyi-hosts-online-screening-of-13th-beijing-international-film-festival-as-ai-technology-facilitates-with-restoring-classic-content-301809230.html

SOURCE iQIYI

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN83324&Transmission_Id=202304270104PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN83324&DateId=20230427
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.