Akastor ASA: First Quarter Results 2023

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FORNEBU, Norway, April 27, 2023

FORNEBU, Norway, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

First Quarter Highlights

  • Agreement with ABL Group re. sale of all shares in AGR against a combination of shares in ABL and cash entered into in the quarter
  • Strong order intake in HMH in period with 20% growth year-on-year driven by Aftermarket Services, including strategic orders for digital technology upgrades and equipment overhauls
  • Net capital employed of NOK 4.7 billion and equity of NOK 4.2 billion per end of quarter, corresponding to NOK 15.3 per share

Akastor CEO Karl Erik Kjelstad comments:

"During the first quarter, we were particularly pleased to announce the agreement to sell AGR to ABL Group. The transaction creates a stronger company and provides Akastor with more flexibility and increased liquidity as shareholders in ABL. HMH delivered good growth year-on-year for both revenue and EBITDA, and a solid service order intake driven by rig upgrade projects. We remain optimistic that service activity will further increase going forward based on the current order backlog and continued positive rig market development."

HMH
HMH reported revenues of USD 186 million in the quarter, with an adjusted EBITDA of USD 19 million, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of approximately 10 percent.

Revenues from Aftermarket Services were USD 123 million in the quarter, a strong increase compared to first quarter last year driven by improved order intake in 2022. Revenues down 12% quarter-on-quarter due to increase build up in previous period due to ERP implementation and non-recurring performance bonus received in 4Q 2022. Order intake within this segment in period was up 25% year-on-year and up 20% quarter-on-quarter driven by increased rig year activity and upside for upgrade orders.

Revenues from Projects, Products & Other were USD 62 million in the first quarter, Revenue up 38% year-on-year and up 13% quarter-on-quarter driven by GMGS project and Middle East jack-up and North America land activity. HMH continues to see significant single equipment opportunities in MENAT going forward. The rig newbuilding market continues to be muted with few projects expected to materialize in the short to medium term.

AKOFS Offshore

AKOFS Offshore reported revenues of USD 36 million and EBITDA of USD 11 million in the quarter.

AKOFS Offshore delivered solid operational performance on the two vessels in operations through the full quarter, Aker Wayfarer and AKOFS Seafarer, with revenue utilization of 99 and 87 percent respectively. AKOFS Seafarer utilization was affected by waiting on weather, with technical uptime of 97 percent. AKOFS Santos commenced its new contract on March 10th after some delay related to a sub-supplier, which affected revenue utilization in the quarter.

Other industrial holdings

As a result of the agreement with ABL Group regarding the sale of AGR, AGR was presented as discontinued operations and held for sale and thus not included in consolidated revenue and EBITDA in the period.

Financial holdings

Net financials were positive NOK 87 million in the quarter. Odfjell Drilling contributed positively with NOK 11 million, while NES Fircroft contributed with NOK 21 million. Net financial items also include non-cash net foreign exchange gain of NOK 69 million.

Share of net profit from equity accounted investees, AKOFS Offshore and HMH, contributed negatively with NOK 94 million. AKOFS Offshore contributed negatively with NOK 59 million, whilst HMH contributed negatively with NOK 35 million.

Consolidated financial figures

Group revenue and EBITDA of Akastor was NOK 68 million and NOK -17 million, respectively. Consolidated revenue and EBTDA include earnings from subsidiaries which represent a minor part of Akastor's total Net Capital Employed.

Financial calendar

Second Quarter and Half-Yearly Results 2023: July 13, 2023

Media Contact

Øyvind Paaske

Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +47 917 59 705
E-mail: [email protected]

Akastor is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of industrial holdings and other investments. The company has a flexible mandate for active ownership and long-term value creation.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO83362&sd=2023-04-27 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akastor-asa-first-quarter-results-2023-301809244.html

SOURCE Akastor ASA

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO83362&Transmission_Id=202304270125PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO83362&DateId=20230427
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.