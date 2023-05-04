GE HealthCare Expands Contrast Media Portfolio with Launch of MRI Agent Pixxoscan (gadobutrol)

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

GE HealthCare has today announced the launch of Pixxoscan (gadobutrol), its macrocyclic, non-ionic Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) gadolinium-based contrast agent (GBCA). Pixxoscan has been reviewed using a regulatory decentralized procedure (DCP) with marketing authorization already in place in Austria and pending approval, will be introduced to a number of European countries in 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230426005641/en/

2023_Pixxoscan_pressrelease_-_image_%2872dpi_Max_1254x836pix%29_4.jpg

Enhanced Magnetic Resonance (MR) procedure with cardiac scan images (Photo: Business Wire)

It has been reviewed as having the same qualitative and quantitative composition in active substance and excipients, and the same pharmaceutical form, as the reference product, Gadovist.

Pixxoscan facilitates visualization of abnormal structures or lesions and helps in the differentiation between healthy and pathological tissue. In line with the reference product, Gadovist, Pixxoscan (gadobutrol) is indicated for use in adults, adolescents, and children of all ages (including term neonates) for contrast enhancement in cranial and spinal MRI and magnetic resonance angiography. It is also indicated for whole body imaging, including liver and kidneys in patients with high suspicion or evidence of having focal lesions to classify them as benign or malignant.

Gadobutrol has a high relaxivity which helps enhance detection, delineation and characterization in MRI across its range of indications. It is also formulated at twice the concentration of gadolinium ions, reducing injection volume by half compared to other GBCAs, providing a tighter bolus. Its cage-like macrocyclic chelate, which encloses the gadolinium, provides high kinetic stability.

Pixxoscan adds to GE HealthCare’s MRI contrast media portfolio which includes macrocyclic Clariscan (gadoteric acid) as well as Rapiscan, used in stress cardiac MR to aid diagnosis of coronary artery disease and offering an alternative for patients who cannot exercise. The availability of Pixxoscan will give radiology departments greater access to agents supporting a broad range of MRI procedures, helping them in personalizing care for patients.

Dr Gianluca Pontone, Director of Perioperative Cardiology and Cardiovascular Imaging Department, Monzino Cardiology Center, Milan, Italy, said: “GE HealthCare continues to expand its range of products and Pixxoscan sitting alongside cardiac stress agent, Rapiscan, is welcome news. This gives me, as a cardiologist, the products I need to aid in making timely diagnoses for patients with suspected coronary artery disease.”

Mark Hibberd, Chief Medical Officer, GE HealthCare Pharmaceutical Diagnostics, said: “This extension to our portfolio means, we will be able to offer two leading macrocyclic molecules – Clariscan (gadoteric acid) and Pixxoscan (gadobutrol) - to our customers in a number of European countries, offering radiology departments even more choice to suit their diagnostic needs. We continue to innovate and invest in our contrast media portfolio to deliver for healthcare professionals and patients and to meet future demand.”

Pixxoscan (gadobutrol) offers a wide range of packaging encompassing glass vials, ready-assembled plastic prefilled syringes and larger volume +PLUSPAK polypropylene bottles. GE HealthCare’s +PLUSPAK plastic packaging, using flip-top lids, helps eliminate risk of, and downtime from, broken glass and ring-pull injuries. +PLUSPAK also provides more choice for customers and helps them reduce their costs and environmental impact.

As with all GE HealthCare contrast agents, Pixxoscan will be produced in compliance with current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) - with rigorous testing at our primary and secondary manufacturing sites in Norway to ensure high quality. Once approved, it will then be labelled and packed for onward shipping via our standard distribution network to local markets.

GE HealthCare’s Pharmaceutical Diagnostics unit is a global leader in imaging agents used to support around 100 million procedures per year globally, equivalent to three patient procedures every second. For more than 40 years, GE HealthCare imaging agents have been routinely used across MRI, X-ray/CT and ultrasound to enhance clinical images and support diagnosis.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.
GE HealthCare is a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, dedicated to providing integrated solutions, services, and data analytics to make hospitals more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 100 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected, and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient’s journey across the care pathway. Together our Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from diagnosis, to therapy, to monitoring. We are an $18.3 billion business with 50,000 employees working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Insights for the latest news, or visit our website https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gehealthcare.com%2F for more information.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230426005641r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230426005641/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.