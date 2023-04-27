Orexo Interim Report Q1 2023

PR Newswire

UPPSALA, Sweden, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Focusing operations on Orexo´s strengths

Q1 2023 highlights

Total net revenues of SEK 158.8 m (159.4)

(159.4) EBITDA of SEK -41.1 m (2.8), EBITDA excluding legal costs and costs for non-repeating clinical trials, SEK 20.9 m (32.2)

(2.8), EBITDA excluding legal costs and costs for non-repeating clinical trials, SEK 20.9 m (32.2) Net earnings of SEK -63.9 m (-23.6)

(-23.6) US Pharma segment (ZUBSOLV® US) net revenues of SEK 140.3 m (139.1), in local currency USD 13.5 m (14.8), US Pharma EBIT of SEK 74.3 m (84.0)

(139.1), in local currency (14.8), US Pharma EBIT of (84.0) Cash flow from operating activities of SEK -61.6 m (-61.6), cash and invested funds of SEK 278.9 m (437.8)

(-61.6), cash and invested funds of (437.8) Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to -1.86 (-0.69)

Exploratory feasibility studies of amorphOX® initiated in collaboration with two international biopharmaceutical and vaccine companies

New Drug Application (NDA) submitted with the FDA for OX124, high-dose rescue medication for opioid overdose

Important events after the end of the period

Due to issues in the outsourced packaging line FDA has requested Orexo to resubmit the NDA, which is planned to take place in Q3, 2023

SEK m, unless otherwise stated 2023

Jan-Mar 2022

Jan-Mar % change

quarter 2022

Jan-Dec Net revenues 158.8 159.4 -0.4 % 624.3 Cost of goods sold -28.7 -27.5 4.2 % -102.6 Operating expenses -189.4 -145.1 30.6 % -705.6 EBIT -59.3 -13.2 350.0 % -183.9 EBIT margin -37.4 % -8.3 % 29.1 % -29.5 % EBITDA -41.1 2.8 -1,567.9 % -115.2 Earnings per share, before dilution, SEK -1.86 -0.69 169.6 % -5.17 Earnings per share, after dilution, SEK -1.86 -0.69 169.6 % -5.17 Cash flow from operating activities -61.6 -61.6 0.0 % -156.6 Cash and invested funds 278.9 437.8 -36.3 % 351.9

Comments by the CEO, Nikolaj Sørensen

Navigating troubled waters

"As expected, the first quarter has been intensive for Orexo with submission of the of OX124 file to the FDA, completion of the District Court Hearing in the patent litigation and integration of the DTx team into the US Pharma organization. ZUBSOLV® sales in SEK was in line with last year, supported by currency tailwinds, and ZUBSOLV® US sales have stabilized comparing to Q4 in USD. As expected, EBITDA compared to last year is lower explained by the increase in non-repeating expenses. These expenses will decline in the next quarters as we approach the critical milestones for the company with the decision in the District Court and the completion of the MODIA® clinical trial. Removing these non-repeating expenses from the P&L, EBITDA would have been positive in the quarter. I am disappointed with the news right after the quarter ended, that we had issues with the packaging line for OX124 and need to make a new submission to FDA later this year. If the final tests at our contract manufacturing partner are successful, we are expecting to resubmit the OX124 file with the FDA in Q3."

For full CEO comments view the attached PDF

For further information, please contact

Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO, Fredrik Järrsten, EVP and CFO, or Lena Wange, IR & Communications Director

Tel: +46 18 780 88 00, +1 855 982 7658, E-mail: [email protected].

Presentation

At 2 pm CET the same day as the announcement of the report Orexo invites analysts, investors and media to attend a presentation where Nikolaj Sørensen, CEO and Fredrik Järrsten, CFO, will present the report and host a Q&A.



To attend via teleconference where you can ask questions verbally use this link:

https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=200679

When registered you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference.

To attend via webcast:

https://ir.financialhearings.com/orexo-q1-2023

Prior to the call presentation material will be available on Orexo´s website Investors/Reports/Audiocasts.



This information is information that Orexo AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above at 8 am CET on April 27, 2023.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/694/3759169/2015397.pdf Orexo Interim Report Q1 2023

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orexo-interim-report-q1-2023-301809298.html

SOURCE Orexo