Orexo Interim Report Q1 2023

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

UPPSALA, Sweden, April 27, 2023

UPPSALA, Sweden, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Focusing operations on Orexo´s strengths

Q1 2023 highlights

  • Total net revenues of SEK 158.8 m (159.4)
  • EBITDA of SEK -41.1 m (2.8), EBITDA excluding legal costs and costs for non-repeating clinical trials, SEK 20.9 m (32.2)
  • Net earnings of SEK -63.9 m (-23.6)
  • US Pharma segment (ZUBSOLV® US) net revenues of SEK 140.3 m (139.1), in local currency USD 13.5 m (14.8), US Pharma EBIT of SEK 74.3 m (84.0)
  • Cash flow from operating activities of SEK -61.6 m (-61.6), cash and invested funds of SEK 278.9 m (437.8)
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to -1.86 (-0.69)
  • Exploratory feasibility studies of amorphOX® initiated in collaboration with two international biopharmaceutical and vaccine companies
  • New Drug Application (NDA) submitted with the FDA for OX124, high-dose rescue medication for opioid overdose

Important events after the end of the period

  • Due to issues in the outsourced packaging line FDA has requested Orexo to resubmit the NDA, which is planned to take place in Q3, 2023

SEK m, unless otherwise stated

2023
Jan-Mar

2022
Jan-Mar

% change
quarter

2022
Jan-Dec

Net revenues

158.8

159.4

-0.4 %

624.3

Cost of goods sold

-28.7

-27.5

4.2 %

-102.6

Operating expenses

-189.4

-145.1

30.6 %

-705.6

EBIT

-59.3

-13.2

350.0 %

-183.9

EBIT margin

-37.4 %

-8.3 %

29.1 %

-29.5 %

EBITDA

-41.1

2.8

-1,567.9 %

-115.2

Earnings per share, before dilution, SEK

-1.86

-0.69

169.6 %

-5.17

Earnings per share, after dilution, SEK

-1.86

-0.69

169.6 %

-5.17

Cash flow from operating activities

-61.6

-61.6

0.0 %

-156.6

Cash and invested funds

278.9

437.8

-36.3 %

351.9

Comments by the CEO, Nikolaj Sørensen

Navigating troubled waters

"As expected, the first quarter has been intensive for Orexo with submission of the of OX124 file to the FDA, completion of the District Court Hearing in the patent litigation and integration of the DTx team into the US Pharma organization. ZUBSOLV® sales in SEK was in line with last year, supported by currency tailwinds, and ZUBSOLV® US sales have stabilized comparing to Q4 in USD. As expected, EBITDA compared to last year is lower explained by the increase in non-repeating expenses. These expenses will decline in the next quarters as we approach the critical milestones for the company with the decision in the District Court and the completion of the MODIA® clinical trial. Removing these non-repeating expenses from the P&L, EBITDA would have been positive in the quarter. I am disappointed with the news right after the quarter ended, that we had issues with the packaging line for OX124 and need to make a new submission to FDA later this year. If the final tests at our contract manufacturing partner are successful, we are expecting to resubmit the OX124 file with the FDA in Q3."

For full CEO comments view the attached PDF

For further information, please contact
Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO, Fredrik Järrsten, EVP and CFO, or Lena Wange, IR & Communications Director
Tel: +46 18 780 88 00, +1 855 982 7658, E-mail: [email protected].

Presentation
At 2 pm CET the same day as the announcement of the report Orexo invites analysts, investors and media to attend a presentation where Nikolaj Sørensen, CEO and Fredrik Järrsten, CFO, will present the report and host a Q&A.

To attend via teleconference where you can ask questions verbally use this link:
https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=200679
When registered you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference.

To attend via webcast:
https://ir.financialhearings.com/orexo-q1-2023

Prior to the call presentation material will be available on Orexo´s website Investors/Reports/Audiocasts.

This information is information that Orexo AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above at 8 am CET on April 27, 2023.

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO83402&sd=2023-04-27 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orexo-interim-report-q1-2023-301809298.html

SOURCE Orexo

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO83402&Transmission_Id=202304270233PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO83402&DateId=20230427
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.