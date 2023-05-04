BERKELEY, Calif. and MAINZ, Germany, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mainz Biomed NV ( MYNZ, Financial) (“Mainz Biomed” or the “Company”), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, announces the following activities in May:

Commencement of Voluntary Quarterly Reporting:

Under the disclosure requirements of the U.S. NASDAQ listing, foreign issuers are required to disclose full year financial results (20-F). In addition, Mainz Biomed will commence voluntary quarterly reporting with the release of its Q1 2023 financial results. The Q1 results will be announced on May 16, 2023.

Presentation at Equity Forum Spring Conference 2023:

CEO Guido Baechler will present at the Equity Forum Spring Conference 2023 in Frankfurt, Germany, on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, and will be available for meetings with investors at the Forum on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 16 & 17:

Equity Forum Spring Conference 2023

May 15-17, 2023

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Le Meridien

Company presentation: May 17, Session I, 7:45 a.m. ET

https://equityforum.de/events/fr-hjahrskonferenz-2023

"After a successful start to the year with the expansion of sales activities in Germany, the commencement of new laboratory partnerships and the development of further European markets, we are focused on implementing our strategy to expand our commercial business in Europe and to advance the approval process in the US, as announced. The Board and Management are committed to continue to execute the business plan to grow shareholder value. I look forward to the upcoming results of our eAArly Detect study to demonstrate the potential of our new biomarkers and also to face-to-face interactions with existing and potential new investors," said Guido Baechler, Chief Executive Officer of Mainz Biomed.

Mainz Biomed is currently commercializing its flagship product ColoAlert®, a highly efficacious and easy-to-use detection test for colorectal cancer (CRC) in select international territories and in December of 2022, initiated a U.S. Pivotal Clinical Study (ReconAAsense) for a CRC screening test that may integrate the Company’s portfolio of novel gene expression (mRNA) biomarkers. These biomarkers have demonstrated potential to identify advanced adenomas, a type of pre-cancerous polyp often attributed to CRC that are being evaluated in European and U.S. studies (ColoFuture/eAArly DETECT). Results from eAArly DETECT are expected in mid-2023 and Mainz Biomed anticipates enrollment in ReconAAsense to commence in the second half of 2023. The Company’s early-stage pipeline is highlighted by PancAlert, a potential first-in-class screening test for pancreatic cancer.

About ColoAlert®

ColoAlert®, Mainz Biomed’s flagship product, delivers high sensitivity and specificity in a user-friendly, at-home colorectal cancer (CRC) screening kit. This non-invasive test can be indicative of tumors as determined by analyzing tumor DNA, offering better early detection than fecal occult blood tests (FOBT). Based on PCR-technology, ColoAlert® detects more cases of colorectal cancer than other stool tests and allows for an earlier diagnosis ( Gies et al., 2018 ). The product is commercially available in select EU countries through a network of leading independent laboratories, corporate health programs and via direct sales. To receive marketing approval in the US, ColoAlert® will be evaluated in the FDA-registration trial ‘ReconAAsense.’ Once approved in the US, the Company’s commercial strategy is to establish scalable distribution through a collaborative partner program with regional and national laboratory service providers across the country.

About Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the third most common cancer globally, with more than 1.9 million new cases reported in 2020, according to World Cancer Research Fund International. The US Preventive Services Task Force recommends that screening with stool DNA tests such as ColoAlert® should be conducted once every three years starting at age 45. Each year in the US, 16.6 million colonoscopies are performed. However, roughly one-third of US residents aged 50-75 have never been screened for colon cancer. This gap in screening represents a $4.0B+ total market opportunity in the US.

About Mainz Biomed NV

Mainz Biomed develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company’s flagship product is ColoAlert®, an accurate, non-invasive and easy-to-use, early-detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer based on real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction-based (PCR) multiplex detection of molecular-genetic biomarkers in stool samples. ColoAlert® is currently marketed across Europe. The Company is running a pivotal FDA clinical study for US regulatory approval. Mainz Biomed’s product candidate portfolio also includes PancAlert, an early-stage pancreatic cancer screening test. To learn more, visit mainzbiomed.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

