NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Lumen Technologies, Inc. ("Lumen" or the "Company") (NYSE: LUMN) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Lumen investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Lumen common stock between September 14, 2020, and February 7, 2023, inclusive. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/lumen-technologies-inc-lawsuit-submission-

form?prid=38548&wire=4

LUMN investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) various headwinds were impeding the Company's ability to invest in and grow its Quantum Fiber brand; (ii) Lumen's Quantum Fiber business was not progressing as was represented to the investing public; (iii) Lumen's management was reassessing its strategic priorities and had placed a hold on the plans to quickly scale up the Quantum Fiber brand; and (iv) as a result of Lumen's decision to delay expansion of Quantum Fiber, the Company's results and metrics were negatively impacted and the scaling up of Quantum Fiber would not occur until, at the earliest, the end of 2023.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Lumen during the relevant time frame, you have until May 2, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 4th Floor Suite #427

New York, NY 10006

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

