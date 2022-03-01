PR Newswire

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. ("Medical Properties Trust" or the "Company") (NYSE: MPW) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Medical Properties Trust investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between March 1, 2022 and February 22, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

MPW investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc. ("Prospect"), which leases and operates 13 of the Company's facilities, was facing significant pressures affecting the profitability of its Pennsylvania properties; (2) as a result, there was a significant risk that Prospect would be unable to meet its rental obligations owed to Medical Properties Trust; (3) "given the elongated timing of the Pennsylvania recovery," the Company was reasonably likely to record an impairment charge to the real estate value of the Pennsylvania properties; (4) and, as a result of the foregoing, defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Medical Properties Trust during the relevant time frame, you have until June 12, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

