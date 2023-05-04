Dexcom G6 Real-Time CGM System Now Accessible to Any Eligible Client Managing Diabetes With Insulin Through NIHB

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Dexcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), a global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (rtCGM) for people with diabetes, applauds the progressive expansion of coverage for continuous glucose monitoring systems through the Non-Insured Health Benefits (NIHB) program. Following an announcement made earlier this year, this decision further broadens the coverage criteria, now enabling any client managing diabetes with insulin to access the standard of care.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230427005246/en/

GG1_0630_%281%29.jpg

The Non-Insured Health Benefits (NIHB) program expands coverage for the Dexcom G6 CGM System to any eligible client managing diabetes with insulin. (Photo: Business Wire)

Dexcom G6 is now at its most accessible point ever under the NIHB program, making the highest degree of diabetes management possible for First Nations and Inuit peoples. Having more choice to use Dexcom CGM is pivotal, and this expansion brings people in Canada one step closer to accessing the technology they need.

“The Non-Insured Health Benefits program ensures that First Nations and Inuit peoples across the country have accessible health benefits and coverage for critical diabetes supports,” said Dr. Jeff Winterstein, an Edmonton-based internal medicine specialist who works with many NIHB clients. “As a practitioner who works closely with patients living with diabetes, this announcement reinforces clinical guidelines recommending the use of real-time CGM and affirms the profound benefits of this technology.”

Dexcom rtCGM use is proven to improve glycemic control1,2 and can reduce the risk of costly long-term diabetes-related complications.3 As of April 25, 2023, any client managing diabetes with insulin can access Dexcom G6 if eligible for the Non-Insured Health Benefits program.

“In line with the impressive coverage expansion from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in the United States, NIHB’s decision to expand coverage for real-time CGM to any client using insulin is a crucial sign of forward motion within Canada’s healthcare system and will pave the way for improved health and quality of life outcomes,” said André Côté, Vice President and General Manager of Dexcom Canada. “We are thrilled that more First Nations and Inuit peoples will gain access to Dexcom G6 and benefit from its transformative features, which is the standard of care for every person living with diabetes.”

Dexcom G6 uses a small, wearable sensor and transmitter to continuously measure and send glucose levels wirelessly to a smart device* or receiver, giving people with diabetes real-time glucose data without the need to scan or prick their finger routinely. The system has customizable and predictive alerts and an urgent low alarm to help avoid potentially dangerous hypoglycemic events. The Dexcom G6 app also allows users to share their glucose information with up to ten followers, enabling family, loved ones, and healthcare providers to remotely check their levels for extra peace of mind.

Dexcom G6 also offers industry-leading connectivity through integrations with leading insulin delivery systems and digital health apps.

For more information on Dexcom G6, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dexcom.com%2Fen-CA%2Fen-ca-dexcom-g6-cgm-system.

To search the online NIHB Drug Benefit List for Dexcom G6 coverage details, go to https%3A%2F%2Fnihb-ssna.express-scripts.ca%2Fen%2F0205140506092019%2F16%2F160407.

About Dexcom, Inc.

Dexcom, Inc. empowers people to take control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, California in the United States, and with operations in Canada, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world. For more information about Dexcom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com.

* For a list of compatible devices, please visit dexcom.com%2Fcompatibility.
If your glucose alerts and readings from the G6 do not match symptoms or expectations, use a blood glucose meter to make diabetes treatment decisions.
‡ Following requires the use of the Follow App and an Internet connection. Followers should always confirm readings on the Dexcom G6 App before making diabetes treatment decisions.

Media Contact:
Alena Atkinson, 705.206.9991
Veritas Communications
[email protected]

References
________________________
1 Beck RW, Riddlesworth T, Ruedy K, et al. Effect of continuous glucose monitoring on glycemic control in adults with type 1 diabetes using insulin injections: The DIAMOND randomized clinical trial. JAMA 2017;317(4):371-8.
2 Welsh JB, Gao P, Derdzinski M, et al. Accuracy, Utilization, and Effectiveness Comparisons of Different Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems. Diabetes Technol Ther 2019;21(3):128-32.
3 Roze S, Isitt J, Smith-Palmer J, Lynch P. Evaluation of the Long-Term Cost-Effectiveness of the Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitor Versus Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose in People with Type 1 Diabetes in Canada. Poster presentation presented at: 2020 Canadian Association for Population Therapeutics; October 27, 2020.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230427005246r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230427005246/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.