Dexcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), a global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (rtCGM) for people with diabetes, applauds the progressive expansion of coverage for continuous glucose monitoring systems through the Non-Insured Health Benefits (NIHB) program. Following an announcement made earlier this year, this decision further broadens the coverage criteria, now enabling any client managing diabetes with insulin to access the standard of care.

Dexcom G6 is now at its most accessible point ever under the NIHB program, making the highest degree of diabetes management possible for First Nations and Inuit peoples. Having more choice to use Dexcom CGM is pivotal, and this expansion brings people in Canada one step closer to accessing the technology they need.

“The Non-Insured Health Benefits program ensures that First Nations and Inuit peoples across the country have accessible health benefits and coverage for critical diabetes supports,” said Dr. Jeff Winterstein, an Edmonton-based internal medicine specialist who works with many NIHB clients. “As a practitioner who works closely with patients living with diabetes, this announcement reinforces clinical guidelines recommending the use of real-time CGM and affirms the profound benefits of this technology.”

Dexcom rtCGM use is proven to improve glycemic control1,2 and can reduce the risk of costly long-term diabetes-related complications.3 As of April 25, 2023, any client managing diabetes with insulin can access Dexcom G6 if eligible for the Non-Insured Health Benefits program.

“In line with the impressive coverage expansion from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in the United States, NIHB’s decision to expand coverage for real-time CGM to any client using insulin is a crucial sign of forward motion within Canada’s healthcare system and will pave the way for improved health and quality of life outcomes,” said André Côté, Vice President and General Manager of Dexcom Canada. “We are thrilled that more First Nations and Inuit peoples will gain access to Dexcom G6 and benefit from its transformative features, which is the standard of care for every person living with diabetes.”

Dexcom G6 uses a small, wearable sensor and transmitter to continuously measure and send glucose levels wirelessly to a smart device* or receiver, giving people with diabetes real-time glucose data without the need to scan or prick their finger routinely.† The system has customizable and predictive alerts and an urgent low alarm to help avoid potentially dangerous hypoglycemic events. The Dexcom G6 app also allows users to share their glucose information with up to ten followers,‡ enabling family, loved ones, and healthcare providers to remotely check their levels for extra peace of mind.

Dexcom G6 also offers industry-leading connectivity through integrations with leading insulin delivery systems and digital health apps.

For more information on Dexcom G6, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dexcom.com%2Fen-CA%2Fen-ca-dexcom-g6-cgm-system.

To search the online NIHB Drug Benefit List for Dexcom G6 coverage details, go to https%3A%2F%2Fnihb-ssna.express-scripts.ca%2Fen%2F0205140506092019%2F16%2F160407.

About Dexcom, Inc.

Dexcom, Inc. empowers people to take control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, California in the United States, and with operations in Canada, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world. For more information about Dexcom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com.

* For a list of compatible devices, please visit dexcom.com%2Fcompatibility.

† If your glucose alerts and readings from the G6 do not match symptoms or expectations, use a blood glucose meter to make diabetes treatment decisions.

‡ Following requires the use of the Follow App and an Internet connection. Followers should always confirm readings on the Dexcom G6 App before making diabetes treatment decisions.

