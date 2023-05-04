Walker+%26amp%3B+Dunlop%2C+Inc. issued two reports today, the Multifamily Outlook (MFO) and the Alliant Strategic Investments (ASI) Impact Report.

Multifamily Outlook - How good deals and doing good come together

Walker & Dunlop’s semi-annual Multifamily Outlook provides insightful commentaries on current market trends with a spotlight in this issue on the Los Angeles real estate market. The economic outlook section takes a close look at the balancing act happening in the economy as the Federal Reserve tries to rein in inflation and the resulting monetary tightening that is causing ripple effects throughout the multifamily market.

This edition also focuses on the overarching theme of affordable housing, a topic that has never been more timely. Not one state in the U.S. has enough affordable housing to meet the needs of the population. Walker & Dunlop demonstrates how affordable housing investment makes good financial sense while doing good for our communities.

A section of the report is dedicated to the work of CREUnited, an alliance of commercial real estate industry leaders committed to improving diversity and accelerating assets under management for women- and minority-owned firms.

The Multifamily Outlook is available for download here.

Alliant Strategic Investments (ASI) Impact Report –The multiple benefits of preserving existing affordable housing

The highly anticipated annual ASI Impact Report highlights the efforts of ASI, a Walker & Dunlop company, to preserve affordable housing communities across the U.S. This effort is just one example of Walker & Dunlop’s philosophy that community starts here – and springs from the action of dedicated Walker & Dunlop teams working in communities across the country.

Preserving existing affordable housing is critical to address the dramatic shortfall in supply. If existing affordable housing is not preserved, it can easily fall into obsolescence or, at the other end of the spectrum, be converted to market-rate housing—thereby further reducing an already limited supply.

The ASI Impact Report also showcases the partnerships ASI has created to provide supportive services to its residents to help our affordable housing communities thrive.

The ASI Impact report is available for download here.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker+%26amp%3B+Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest commercial real estate finance and advisory services firms in the United States. Our ideas and capital create communities where people live, work, shop, and play. The diversity of our people, breadth of our brand and technological capabilities make us one of the most insightful and client-focused firms in the commercial real estate industry.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230427005184/en/