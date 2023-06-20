Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) today announced that it will host an Investor Day on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City. The company’s senior leaders will provide details on Radian’s business strategy, priorities, key business and product initiatives and financial metrics.

The event will be broadcast live over the Internet at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.radian.com%2Fwho-we-are%2Ffor-investors%2Fwebcasts. A replay of the webcast will be available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.radian.com%2Fwho-we-are%2Ffor-investors%2Fwebcasts following the live broadcast, for a period of one year.

About Radian

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Visit radian.com and homegenius.com to learn more about how Radian and its pioneering homegenius platform are building a smarter future for mortgage and real estate services.

