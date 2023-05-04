US Heart & Vascular Expands to Kansas through Partnership with Heartland Cardiology

48 minutes ago
US Heart & Vascular (“USHV”), a leading national provider of support services to cardiovascular physician practices, announced its partnership with Heartland Cardiology (“Heartland”), a Wichita-based cardiovascular physician practice focused on preventative care, diagnostic testing, curative procedures and electrophysiology services.

With a growing footprint of partner practices, a strong management team, and backing from funds managed by the Private Equity Group of Ares Management (“Ares”), USHV is building the premier, physician led destination for independent cardiovascular providers to improve patient care delivery and reduce costs to the healthcare system. With an expanding network of practices in Arizona, Texas, and Kansas, USHV is actively seeking new partners with quality practices and entrepreneurial cardiovascular physicians across the country.

“We are very excited about our partnership with USHV, which will enable Heartland Cardiology to remain independent, innovative, progressive, and most importantly empower us to continue our mission as promised since 1994 – providing the most compassionate care for Kansas hearts,” said Wassim Shaheen, M.D. of Heartland Cardiology. “For our patients and their families, this means continuing our patient-first approach but with greater resources, bringing cutting edge technology, innovation, and research to the forefront of care. In addition, we will remain a physician-owned practice, collaborating with our partner colleagues and primary care physicians throughout the state of Kansas. Today, we truly believe that we’ve kept our goals and objectives clear and uncompromised, promising to all that we will continue to provide the best cardiovascular care here in Kansas.”

“At USHV, we partner with the best cardiovascular specialists and provide them with the resources and support to grow, while delivering outstanding high-quality care to their patients,” said Mike Englehart, Chief Executive Officer of USHV. “Through our partnership with Ares, which has longstanding experience supporting the growth of physician-led practices, and Heartland, we are looking forward to advancing our history of quality care, innovation and success in Kansas.”

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction was officially closed in December of 2022.

About USHV

Formed in 2021 and headquartered in Nashville, TN, US+Heart+%26amp%3B+Vascular is a leading, national provider of support services to cardiovascular physician practices. USHV focuses on enabling independent cardiologists to thrive and grow by improving patient care and reducing costs to the healthcare system. USHV accomplishes its mission by building collaborative partnerships with the best cardiovascular specialists and providing them with the non-clinical resources they need to deliver optimal care to their patients and communities. USHV has partnerships with eight practices in Arizona, Texas, and Kansas. USHV is actively pursuing new physician partnerships across the U.S.

About Heartland Cardiology

Heartland+Cardiology was created in 1994 by leading cardiologists with a shared dedication to excellence in all aspects of patient care. Heartland‘s “patient first” philosophy has promoted dramatic growth with four full time clinic locations in the Wichita area and outreach clinics located throughout Kansas. Cutting edge diagnostic technology and highly trained staff ensure that the Heartland physicians have the information they need to provide the best cardiovascular care possible to every patient.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares+Management+Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, private equity, real estate and infrastructure asset classes. They seek to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for their stakeholders and within their communities. By collaborating across their investment groups, they aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of December 31, 2022, Ares Management Corporation’s global platform had approximately $352 billion of assets under management, with approximately 2,500 employees operating across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

