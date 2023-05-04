MORRISVILLE, N.C., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation ( LQDA) announced today that it will report its first quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, May 4, 2023. The company will host a webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update.



The webcast will be available on Liquidia's website at https://liquidia.com/investors/events-and-presentations. A rebroadcast of the event will be available and archived for a period of 30 days at the same location.

About Liquidia Corporation

Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its PRINT® Technology. The company operates through its two wholly owned subsidiaries, Liquidia Technologies, Inc. and Liquidia PAH, LLC. Liquidia Technologies has developed YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder, an investigational drug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) which received tentative approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in November 2021. Liquidia PAH provides the commercialization for pharmaceutical products to treat pulmonary disease, such as generic Treprostinil Injection. For more information, please visit www.liquidia.com.

Contact Information

Media & Investors:

Jason Adair

Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy

919.328.4400

[email protected]