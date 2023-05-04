Today, NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR), the industry-leading provider of proprietary and innovative advanced nuclear small modular reactor (SMR) technology, announced that Orion Register Inc., a leading International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and industry-specific certification body, issued NuScale the highly regarded ISO+9001%3A2015 certification. Orion Register issued the certification after completing an evaluation of NuScale’s quality management system (QMS). The rigorous review process confirmed that NuScale has a strong quality system, which ensures consistent, high quality work, with strong focus on customer feedback and improvement.

NuScale first received U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission approval of its quality assurance program under Title 10, Code of Federal Regulations, Appendix B / Nuclear Quality Assurance-1 (NQA-1) in 2011, and since 2019, NuScale has held an N+Certificate+of+Authorization issued by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME). Both NQA-1 and the ASME N Certificate are considered hallmarks for nuclear quality programs.

“NuScale’s ISO 9001:2015 certification further demonstrates our commitment to a strong quality program that can satisfy global standards for quality. Achieving this critical milestone recognizes the maturity of our QMS, with processes that are scalable and repeatable. We look forward to utilizing the QMS to meet customer and regulatory requirements globally,” said Karin Feldman, Interim Chief Operating Officer/Chief Nuclear Officer.

