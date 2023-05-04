The United States is starting the greatest generational wealth transfer in history with baby boomers set to pass on north of $68 trillion to their children and grandchildren. Many of the old guard will be hustling to keep their assets under management as a result.

However, Charles Schwab ( SCHW, Financial) is different from the traditional brokerages. The company was started in 1971 in San Francisco, California. A few years later it transitioned into a discount brokerage, taking an early lead in the industry by offering a combination of low prices and fast order executions. Today the company is still the nation's largest discount broker with over $7.1 trillion in client assets. For comparison, E*Trade ( ETFC, Financial) has around $420 billion and Interactive Brokers ( IBKR, Financial) has around $340 billion.

With the recent banking crisis, Shwab's share price has been under pressure. The impending general wealth transfer may also be putting pressure on deposits. I don't think this is fair, though, considering Schwab's market leadership puts it in the perfect place to re-capture assets from the wealth transfer and re-claim deposits once interest rates are lowered again.



SCHW Data by GuruFocus

Product diversity

With its diverse range of financial products, Schwab is now one of the largest financial services organizations in the world. It is truly in a league of its own, which is why I’m disappointed it hasn’t done a better job with updating the look and feel of its website to delight younger customers who will be the great beneficiary of wealth transfer in the coming decades. These younger customers will be moving money out of Schwab, and they may transfer that wealth to Robinhood or another newer competitor if the company doesn’t do something.

Schwab has more than 34 million active brokerage accounts with an average size of $208,000. It offers a wide range of financial services, including brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services. It also offers a robo-advisory platform, Schwab Intelligent Portfolios, which provides automated investment advice and portfolio management services. So, it could easily layer in artificial intelligence and offer that added functionality to the customer.

The company also offers an incredible satisfaction guarantee where certain fees and commissions are refunded if the client isn’t fully satisfied with the service they’ve received. It’s a slippery slope, but one that Schwab has handled so far since introducing it back in 2017.

Financials are solid

Shares of Schwab are down nearly 40% year to date in light of the recent banking crisis. The company has taken measures to address its financial position, reclassifying specific long-term bonds on its balance sheet. This move has allowed the company (for better or worse) to veil potential losses that could arise if these securities were valued at their current market price.

Furthermore, Schwab has opted to raise the rates it pays on cash at a slower pace compared to the Federal Funds rate increase. While this decision has bolstered the company's bottom line, it has also raised concerns because this is a revenue stream typically associated with banks, not brokers, which could imply Schwab's banking business may be a bigger risk than anticipated.

More importantly, there were no apparent indications of balance sheet strain or client loss in Schwab's first-quarter earnings. Any net revenue decrease resulted from elevated funding costs impacting net interest income. This happens as clients shift transactional deposits into money market funds and fixed-income securities, forcing Schwab to replace these deposits with higher-cost certificates of deposit and FHL Bank borrowings.

Despite the short-term decline in financial progress, the company still sports a robust annualized return on equity north of 20% and a net margin of 35%.

Schwab has experienced steady growth over the years, with total net revenue increasing from $5.5 billion in 2013 to $21.2 billion in 2022. This growth has been driven by an increase in asset management and administration fees, as well as interest revenue from its banking operations. Schwab's net income has also increased steadily over the past decade, from $1.1 billion in 2011 to $7.3 billion in 2022. The company has maintained a healthy net margin of around 24% to 25% throughout this period.

The biggest event that spurred continued growth was its acquisition of its main competitor TD Ameritrade, which was completed in October 2020. The acquisition significantly expanded Schwab's scale and product offerings and provided a big boost to revenue.

Overall, despite fluctuations in market conditions and regulatory changes, Schwab has remained a profitable company with a strong financial position over the last decade. Its consistent growth and expansion through acquisitions have helped it to maintain a leading position in the financial services industry.

Brand value risk

There is a real risk of reputational decline at Schwab due to the generational wealth transfer and the introduction of new competitors, which is why I think upgrading the user experience should be priority number one. Honestly, while I do think Schwab's price fall is unmerited for the time being, it might become justified if the company fails to adjust for the times.

Schwab is more than just a retail brokerage at this point. Due to its immense scale and cost efficiency, it can withstand significant competitive pressure, even after reducing commission fees to zero, which is necessary to compete with newer players like Robinhood.

Conclusion

Overall, I don't see any reason to think shares of Charles Schwab couldn't rebound this year as long as long as the company reports top line performance close to last year. Historically, the stock has a median price-earnings ratio of 26 compared to its forward price-earnings ratio of 15. There's a small margin of safety in that, and all Schwab has to do is maintain the status quo. In the longer term, investors should keep an eye on how well the company shifts its strategy for younger generations.